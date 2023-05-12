Great-West Lifeco Taps Jon Nielsen for CFO Role Starting in 2024

By Adriano Marchese

Great-West Lifeco said Friday that it has appointed Jon Nielsen to take over the chief financial role in the first quarter of next year.

The Canadian insurer said the appointment is part of its succession plan for the position as it looks to focus on building long-term, sustainable growth for shareholders.

Mr. Nielsen will join Great-West as CFO designate in early September and will be appointed to the role formally in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.

He joins the company from Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group where he served as CFO.

He will succeed Garry MacNicholas, who is set to retire in the following quarter, and will be working closely with Mr. Nielsen to ensure a smooth transition, Great-West Lifeco said.

