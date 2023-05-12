Advanced search
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15:31 2023-05-11 pm EDT
37.91 CAD   -0.39%
08:06aGreat-West Lifeco Taps Jon Nielsen for CFO Role Starting in 2024
DJ
07:36aGreat-West Lifeco Brief: Jon Nielsen to join as CFO designate on September 5, 2023; To be appointed CFO In Q1 2024; Garry MacNicholas to retire in Q2 2024
MT
07:31aGreat-West Lifeco announces Chief Financial Officer succession plan
AQ
Great-West Lifeco Taps Jon Nielsen for CFO Role Starting in 2024

05/12/2023 | 08:06am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Great-West Lifeco said Friday that it has appointed Jon Nielsen to take over the chief financial role in the first quarter of next year.

The Canadian insurer said the appointment is part of its succession plan for the position as it looks to focus on building long-term, sustainable growth for shareholders.

Mr. Nielsen will join Great-West as CFO designate in early September and will be appointed to the role formally in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.

He joins the company from Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group where he served as CFO.

He will succeed Garry MacNicholas, who is set to retire in the following quarter, and will be working closely with Mr. Nielsen to ensure a smooth transition, Great-West Lifeco said.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 0806ET

Financials
Sales 2023 67 301 M 49 905 M 49 905 M
Net income 2023 3 266 M 2 422 M 2 422 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 5,36%
Capitalization 35 322 M 26 192 M 26 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 26,3%
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arshil Jamal Co-President, Group Head-Strategy & Investments
Jeffrey F. Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Edmund F. Murphy Co-President & CEO-Empower Retirement
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.21.12%26 192
AXA3.34%69 518
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.79%40 518
AFLAC INCORPORATED-7.33%40 284
METLIFE, INC.-28.40%39 233
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.65%35 848
