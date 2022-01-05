Log in
    GWO   CA39138C1068

GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.

(GWO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

IGM Financial unit to double stake in ChinaAMC for $901 million

01/05/2022 | 10:46pm EST
(Reuters) - Canadian asset management firm IGM Financial Inc said on Wednesday its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corp will acquire a 13.9% stake in China Asset Management Co in a C$1.15 billion ($900.55 million) cash deal.

Mackenzie, which will buy the stake from Power Corporation of Canada (PCC), will see its interest in ChinaAMC double to 27.8% following the deal, IGM said. ChinaAMC is a unit of PCC.

IGM -- a subsidiary of PCC's unit Power Financial -- said it will sell 15.2 million shares in Great-West Lifeco Inc to PCC for a cash consideration of C$575 million, to partially fund the transaction. It will pay the balance C$575 million cash by tapping into its existing financial resources.

"We believe that an expanded investment in China Asset Management is strategically important to position IGM Financial for further growth," its President and CEO James O'Sullivan said.

IGM currently holds 37.3 million shares or 4% of the outstanding Lifeco shares, according to its statement.

The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 1.2770 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.17% 17.34 Real-time Quote.2.62%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. -0.95% 37.48 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
IGM FINANCIAL INC. -1.19% 45.85 Delayed Quote.1.71%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -0.24% 41.58 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
POWER FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 0.59% 0.171 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 66 951 M 52 371 M 52 371 M
Net income 2021 3 151 M 2 465 M 2 465 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 34 875 M 27 454 M 27 280 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 24 500
Free-Float 26,2%
Technical analysis trends GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 37,48 CAD
Average target price 40,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Mahon Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Macoun Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Garry MacNicholas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Jeffrey Orr Chairman
Steven Michael Rullo Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
