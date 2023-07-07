SVB Securities to Be Sold for $100 Million

The investment-banking firm formerly tied to Silicon Valley Bank was approved to be sold out of bankruptcy to the unit's founder and senior managers.

Man Group to Buy Varagon Capital in U.S. Direct Lending Push

The $183 million deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions of private-credit investors by larger asset managers.

FIS to Sell Majority Stake in Worldpay for $11.7 Billion

Private-equity firm GTCR will hold a 55% stake following the deal that values the payment processor at $18.5 billion.

Warburg Pincus Launches Debut Custom-Financing Fund

The firm aims to raise more than $1.5 billion to back companies that need more than just debt or private equity.

Fed's Logan calls for more restrictive policy to combat inflation

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan on Thursday called for more restrictive policy to cool hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation.

Complex Fund Names May Be a Warning Sign for Investors

The more-wordy your fund name, the worse it does, says a professor who ran the numbers. But the reason isn't clear.

Why Interest Rates Don't Cool Inflation Enough: They Hit the Wrong Places

Many prices less affected by monetary policy matter more for cooling inflation, giving central banks reasons to be overly hawkish.

Lazard Fires Top Restructuring Banker Accused of Harassing Employees

Reid Snellenbarger is said to have acted inappropriately at a party he hosted over the weekend.

Malaysia's Central Bank Maintains Policy Rate at 3.0%

Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on the country's moderating economic growth and easing inflation.

Sagard Adds Mideast, Canadian Backers to Ownership Ranks

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth investor ADQ and the Bank of Montreal are acquiring minority stakes in the asset manager and insurer Great-West Lifeco is increasing its stake.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-23 0015ET