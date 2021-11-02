Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Great Western Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWB   US3914161043

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.

(GWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. - GWB

11/02/2021 | 06:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Great Western will receive only .8425 shares of First Interstate for each share of Great Western that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-gwb/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-western-bancorp-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-great-western-bancorp-inc---gwb-301414680.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.
06:44pGREAT WESTERN BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
04:35pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, GWB, VLY, AZPN, UMPQ; Shar..
PR
10/26GREAT WESTERN BANCORP : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Quarterly Investor Relations Presentation - Qtr Ended September 30th, 2021
PU
10/26Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/26Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on November 26, 2..
CI
10/26Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ending on September 30, ..
BU
10/26Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Charge-Offs for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
10/26Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ending on September 30, ..
PU
10/26Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations