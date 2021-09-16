Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Great Western Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GWB   US3914161043

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.

(GWB)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Great Western Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GWB

09/16/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is fair to Great Western shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Great Western shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Great Western and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Great Western shareholders; (2) determine whether First Interstate is underpaying for Great Western; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Great Western shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Great Western shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Great Western shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 474 M - -
Net income 2021 193 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 1 764 M 1 764 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 661
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,00 $
Average target price 34,83 $
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Borrecco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Robert Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Patrick Brannen Chairman
Frances Pallas Grieb Independent Director
Daniel A. Rykhus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC.36.84%1 576
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 641
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.54%73 687
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-1.34%58 889
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.78%56 995
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.99%56 195