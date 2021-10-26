Quarterly Investor Relations Presentation - Qtr Ended September 30th, 2021

Nonperforming assets lower by 41.3%

Classified loans down by 21.4%

Special mention loans down 31.4% from their peak this year

Total capital of 16.3%, up from 13.3% and CET1 of 14.3%, up from 11.0% ROE of 18.4%, up from (44.2)% and ROTCE of 18.6%, up from 2.9%

Net income of $203 million, up from $(681) million and PTPP of $224 million, up from $217 million

Developed and launched small business center across the footprint Loan growth returning in majority of markets, both metro and rural

New Wealth Management leader alongside Ag, Retail and Treasury Management business lines Advanced Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with #beU campaign and first-ever Director appointment