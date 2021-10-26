Quarterly Investor Relations Presentation - Qtr Ended September 30th, 2021
Investor Presentation | September 30, 2021
FISCAL YEAR 2021 PROGRESS
Asset Quality Improvement
Capital
Strength
Business
Initiatives
Nonperforming assets lower by 41.3%
Classified loans down by 21.4%
Special mention loans down 31.4% from their peak this year
Total capital of 16.3%, up from 13.3% and CET1 of 14.3%, up from 11.0% ROE of 18.4%, up from (44.2)% and ROTCE of 18.6%, up from 2.9%
Net income of $203 million, up from $(681) million and PTPP of $224 million, up from $217 million
Developed and launched small business center across the footprint Loan growth returning in majority of markets, both metro and rural
New Wealth Management leader alongside Ag, Retail and Treasury Management business lines Advanced Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with #beU campaign and first-ever Director appointment
2
EARNINGS OVERVIEW
4QFY21
Net Interest Income-GAAP
$93.5
Noninterest Income (excl FVO Credit Adj)
$14.9
Noninterest Expense
$63.7
PTPP 1
$44.7
Provision for (recapture of) Credit Losses
$(20.9)
FVO Credit Adj
$1.0
Tax
$14.7
Net Income
$51.9
Strong quarter of net income supported by lower credit costs
Net interest income benefited from reduced funding costs helping to counter lower PPP fees, lower nonaccrual interest recoveries and the impact from reduced loan volume
Noninterest income benefited from improvements in service charges and wealth management, helping to offset lower mortgage income and a lower derivative credit adjustment
Expenses benefiting from favorable OREO trends and lower salary costs, partially offsetting $5.2 million in merger-related costs
Provision recapture driven by reduced loans and improved economic forecasts
PTPP1 decreased $7.6 million from the prior quarter primarily due to lower NII from a decrease in PPP income and reduced loan volumes and increased expenses from $5.2 million of merger-related costs
PTPP1 decreased by $7.1 million from the comparable quarter prior year with a 15.0% expense reduction offsetting lower NII resulting from a shift in interest earning asset mix
See Non-GAAP table in appendix for reconciliation
Pre-taxPre-provision Income¹ (PTPP)
$66.3
$60.9
$51.8
$52.2
$44.7
4QFY20
1QFY21
2QFY21
3QFY21
4QFY21
3
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $95.1 million for the quarter, down $4.0 million; adjusted net interest income1 was $92.0 million, down $3.9 million
Loan interest reflects a $0.9 million decrease in PPP interest and fees, a $1.0 million decrease in recoveries of interest on nonaccrual loans and a $3.4 million net decrease from lower volumes and lower yields
Interest expense was lower, driven by a $0.2 million decrease in time deposit interest and $0.6 million decrease in interest on other interest bearing deposits
Net interest margin was 3.10%, a 13 basis point decrease from 3.23%; adjusted net interest margin1 was 3.00%, a 13 basis point decrease from 3.13%
Net Interest Income ($MM) and NIM
NIM Analysis
$425.6
$408.1
3.59%
3.51%
3.63%
3.51%
3.36%
3.52%
3.23%
3.51%
3.40%
3.40%
3.10%
3.26%
3.13%
$107.5
$109.5
$104.4
$99.1
3.00%
$95.1
FY20
FY21
4QFY20
1QFY21
2QFY21
3QFY21
4QFY21
Net Interest Income (FTE)
NIM (FTE)
Adjusted NIM (FTE)¹
3.23%
3.10%
3.13%
0.03%
(0.08)%
0.03%
(0.03)%
3.00%
(0.05)%
3Q
Li
Fees/ACL
(0.03)%
Fu
4Q
FY21
quidity
Loans
PP
P
nding
FY21
FA
SB
naccrual
No
NIM (FTE)
Adjusted NIM (FTE)¹
Non-GAAPmeasures, see appendix for reconciliations.
NOTE: All references to net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a fully-tax equivalent basis unless otherwise noted.
4
NET INTEREST INCOME (cont'd)
PPP loan income was $5.7 million for the quarter, with $0.7 million of interest and $5.0 million of amortized fees
Remaining unamortized PPP fee income to be recognized is $9.3 million
Outstanding PPP loans of $212.0 million following $764.8 million of PPP loans forgiven since the program began
Loans that are fixed, are at their rate floors, or reprice beyond 90 days are providing yield support on approximately 80% of the loan portfolio
$3.9 billion of fixed loans with a yield of 4.07%
$1.7 billion of variable loans have reached their floors with a yield of 3.94%
$1.0 billion of variable loans repricing after 90 days with a yield of 4.25%
Rate Floor Summary¹
PPP Summary ($MM)
Round 1
Round 2
Original
Current
# Loans
Original
Current
# Loans
Under $150k
$137.9
$1.6
77
$88.6
$44.2
1,674
$150k to $350k
$105.2
$3.5
16
$38.2
$33.1
154
$350k to $2MM
$323.1
$6.2
10
$110.7
$93.7
119
$2MM+
$161.1
$17.7
3
$12.0
$12.0
6
Total
$727.3
$29.0
106
$249.5
$183.0
1,953
FY20
Dec20
Mar21
Jun21
Sep21
Remain
Fee Schedule ($MM)
$7.0
$3.7
$8.1
$5.3
$5.0
$9.3
$3.9B, 4.07%
$0.2B, 3.53%
$0.2B, 4.00%
$1.2B, 2.64%
$1.7B, 3.94%
$0.8B, 4.33%
Fixed
Variable - Floor
Variable - No Floor
Fixed or At Floor
Reprice After 90 Days
Reprice Within 90 Days
• Chart shows volumes and yields at the quarter end
• Variable/Adjustable: 38% Prime, 26% 5 yr Treasury, 25% 1 mo LIBOR, 11% all other
Excludes PPP loans
5
