Great Western Exploration : Gold in-Soil Anomalies Defined at Golden Corridor

ASX Announcement

3 March 2022

Gold in-Soil Anomalies Defined over Structural Targets at Golden Corridor

Highlights

Great Western previously identified a number of bedrock structural gold targets under shallow cover within its Golden Corridor Project, initially named GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4

In October 2021 these structural target areas were the subject of an extensive broad scale Ultrafine+ soil sampling programme, the results of which have defined gold in soil anomalies coincident with each of GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4. These results exceed all expectations

The identification of an unexplored greenstone sequence with large regional scale faults, under relatively shallow cover that coincides with anomalous gold in Ultrafine+ soils is a strong indication that the sequence is highly prospective for significant gold mineralisation

Infill Ultrafine+ sampling and an extensive passive seismic survey will commence next month, to be followed by a maiden drill programme

Golden Corridor Project (100% GTE)

Great Western Exploration (ASX: GTE) ("the Company", "Great Western") holds 1,100 km2 of terrane north of the 11Moz Wiluna gold deposit, all within the "Golden Corridor", which extends from Kambalda in the south to Plutonic in the north and is host to many of the largest gold deposits in Australia(see Figure 1).

Historically it has been perceived that there is a significant depth of cover north of Wiluna. However together with its consultants Newexco1 and Resource Potentials, Great Western has identified extensive areas with little to no cover using HVSR passive seismic, and by the modelling of 3D magnetics.

Within those areas, Great Western and Newexco identified and defined bedrock gold targets GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4; large, structurally complex zones where modelling has indicated shallow cover.