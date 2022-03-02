Great Western Exploration : Gold in-Soil Anomalies Defined at Golden Corridor
03/02/2022
ASX Announcement
3 March 2022
Gold in-Soil Anomalies Defined over Structural Targets at Golden Corridor
Highlights
Great Western previously identified a number of bedrock structural gold targets under shallow cover within its Golden Corridor Project, initially named GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4
In October 2021 these structural target areas were the subject of an extensive broad scale Ultrafine+ soil sampling programme, the results of which have defined gold in soil anomalies coincident with each of GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4. These results exceedall expectations
The identification of an unexplored greenstone sequence with large regional scale faults, under relatively shallow cover that coincides with anomalous gold in Ultrafine+ soils is a strong indication that the sequence is highly prospective for significant gold mineralisation
Infill Ultrafine+ sampling and an extensive passive seismic survey will commence next month, to be followed by a maiden drill programme
Golden Corridor Project (100% GTE)
Great Western Exploration (ASX: GTE) ("the Company", "Great Western") holds 1,100 km2 of terrane north of the 11Moz Wiluna gold deposit, all within the "Golden Corridor", which extends from Kambalda in the south to Plutonic in the north and is host to many of the largest gold deposits in Australia(seeFigure 1).
Historically it has been perceived that there is a significant depth of cover north of Wiluna. However together with its consultants Newexco1 and Resource Potentials, Great Western has identified extensive areas with little to no cover using HVSR passive seismic, and by the modelling of 3D magnetics.
Within those areas, Great Western and Newexco identified and defined bedrock gold targets GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4; large, structurally complex zones where modelling has indicated shallow cover.
Figure 1 The Golden Corridor is Australia's most important gold terrane and host to many of Australia's largest
gold deposits.
Within the Golden Corridor, the vast majority of the gold is found in structurally complex settings within mineralised fault zones.
The Company has now completed a broad spaced Ultrafine+ soil sampling programme that covered the previously identified structural targets GC1 to GC4 and the broader Golden Corridor Project area, consisting of 1,257 (plus duplicates) samples. The programme was completed at a nominal 1,200m x 400m spacing. Ultrafine+ is a recently developed geochemical soil sampling method developed by CSIRO and carried out by Labwest.
Excitingly, a number of gold in-soil anomalies have been defined coincident with the GC1 to GC4 structural targets. The coincident gold anomalism (max 8.7 ppb Au) defined across all four large structurally complex bedrock targets (see Figure 2) has provided Great Western with results that have exceeded all expectations.
The gold anomalism correlates strongly with structural breaks within the Golden Corridor trend that runs NNW from Wiluna, and areas of shallower interpreted Proterozoic cover. The gold anomalism highlighted within the soils is significant given the interpreted cover over the Archaean bedrock targets, and that this cover may subdue any geochemical signature of the underlying Archaean bedrock targets.
The identification of an unexplored greenstone sequence with large regional scale faults, under relatively shallow cover that coincides with anomalous gold in Ultrafine+ soils is a strong indication that the sequence is highly prospective for significant gold mineralisation.
Figure 2. The upgraded GC1 to GC4 aeromagnetic structural targets in relation to the anomalous gold contours.
These coincident areas will be the initial focus of follow-up work.
Further field work by Great Western will initially focus on the upgraded GC1 to GC4 target areas, where the company has already acquired detailed aeromagnetic data and preliminary passive seismic HVSR surveys have been completed. Infill Ultrafine+ soil sampling and additional passive seismic HVSR surveys are planned to commence in April 2022, followed by a maiden drill programme..
Other Areas of Interest Identified
In addition to the outstanding results at GC1, GC2, GC3 & GC4 the Ultrafine+ soil sampling programme tested areas of the Golden Corridor that sit outside of the previously defined structural targets. The results have highlighted a number of gold in-soil anomalies (max 12.7ppb Au) within the Wiluna structural corridor that appear coincident with more subtle aeromagnetic features, along with a large number of gold-in-soil anomalies defined outside of the high-resolution aeromagnetic data.
Infill Ultrafine+ soil sampling at the high priority anomalous areas to a 600m x 100m spacing and additional passive seismic HVSR surveys will commence in April 2022. Additionally geological
mapping, and further geophysical surveys (airborne magnetics) will be completed where appropriate, prior to a maiden drilling programme in respect of these other areas.
Fieldwork Summary
Great Western is currently progressing a number of field work programmes across areas of the Company's substantial tenure, that the Company expects will result in some prospects evolving into drill ready targets. This work includes:
Soil and lag sampling at a number of areas considered prospective for copper, nickel and/or gold;
Geophysical surveys;
Drill planning across a number of target areas including at Yandal West (6 priority VMS or sulphide associated lode gold targets, refer ASX announcements 6/10/2021 and 25/10/2021); and
A geophysical review of existing data and a targeting report, currently underway by Great Western's consultants Newexco across a number of the Company's Project areas.
Great Western looks forward to updating shareholders, in what will be a very busy CY2022.
Authorised for release by the board of directors of Great Western Exploration Limited.
Tony Walsh
Company Secretary
Great Western Exploration Limited
Tel: 08 6311 2852
Email:enquiries@greatwestex.com.au
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Thomas Ridges who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Ridges is an employee of Great Western Exploration Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Ridges consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
References
Great Western Announcement: GTE Secures the Finlayson Gold Prospect - 06/11/2017
Great Western Announcement: Five New Gold Targets Identified at Golden Corridor Project - 4/08/2020
Great Western Announcement: Finlayson Assays & Copper Ridge Drilling - 26/05/2021
Appendix 1:
Ultrafine+ Soil Sample
Sample Medium: Soil; B horizon or >10 cm depth.
Sample Collection: ~200g sample collected using metal tools passing through 0.9mm sieve into sample pouches and submitted to LabWest Minerals Analysis Pty Ltd for Ultrafine Analysis. Industry standard procedures used to minimise sample site contamination.
Golden Corridor Sample Spacing: Nominal 400m x 1200m for first pass regional sampling.
No of Samples: 1,257 (plus duplicates).
QAQC: Duplicate sample collected every 50; no Company submitted standards; laboratory reported standards.
Analysis: Ultrafine+ (UFF) analysis (recently developed geochemical method developed by CSIRO and carried out by Labwest).
Sample Preparation: 2 g of 2-micron size fraction sieved from sample the remaining sample discarded.
Sample Analysis: Microwaved assisted aqua regia with ICP-MS/OES
Elements & Detection Limits:
Table 1. List of Elements analysed with units and Detection Limit
Element
Units
Detection
Element
Units
Detection
Element
Units
Detection
Limit
Limit
Limit
Ag
ppm
0.003
Hf
ppm
0.002
Sc
ppm
0.2
Al
ppm
10
Hg
ppm
0.001
Se
ppm
0.05
As
ppm
0.5
In
ppm
0.001
Sn
ppm
0.02
Au
ppb
0.5
K
ppm
10
Sr
ppm
0.1
Ba
ppm
0.2
La
ppm
0.05
Ta
ppm
0.001
Be
ppm
0.01
Li
ppm
0.05
Te
ppm
0.001
Bi
ppm
0.002
Mg
ppm
10
Th
ppm
0.02
Ca
ppm
10
Mn
ppm
0.5
Ti
ppm
2
Cd
ppm
0.004
Mo
ppm
0.03
Tl
ppm
0.003
Ce
ppm
0.05
Nb
ppm
0.01
U
ppm
.003
Co
ppm
0.01
Ni
ppm
0.2
V
ppm
1
Cr
ppm
2
Pb
ppm
0.05
W
ppm
0.001
Cs
ppm
0.03
Pt
ppb
1
Y
ppm
0.05
Cu
ppm
0.1
Rb
ppm
0.1
Zn
ppm
0.2
Fe
ppm
50
Re
ppm
0.0001
Zr
ppm
0.1
Ga
ppm
0.05
S_
ppm
5
Ge
ppm
0.05
Sb
ppm
0.001
