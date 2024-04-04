Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) is pleased to advise that its Managing Director, Shane Pike, will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars Gather Round Investor Conference in Adelaide today.

About Great Western Exploration Limited:

Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is a copper, gold and nickel explorer with a world class, large land position in prolific mining regions of Western Australia. Great Western's tenements have been underexplored or virtually unexplored. We have numerous field work programs across multiple projects currently underway and are well-funded with a tight capital structure, providing leverage upon exploration success.



