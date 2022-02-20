Great Western Exploration : Thunder Assay Results Received

ASX Announcement

21 February 2022

Thunder Assay Results

Received

Summary

Assay results have now been received from the maiden RC drill programme at the Thunder Copper-Gold Target, located 45km west northwest of Wiluna, WA

Copper-Gold Target, located 45km west northwest of Wiluna, WA Drilling at Thunder intersected a mix of weathered and fresh shales and siltstones with broad zones of disseminated sulphides

Minor zones of shallow anomalous copper and silver only have been reported

Drill planning for an RC programme at the Yandal West Project to test all six priority one VMS or sulphide associated lode gold targets is now well progressed, with drilling planned for the first half of CY2022

Thunder Copper-Gold Target (100% Great Western)

Assay results have now been received from Great Western's (ASX: GTE) ("Great Western" or "the Company") maiden RC drilling programme undertaken at the Thunder Copper-Gold Target in December 2021.

The Thunder Gold Target is located within the southern portion of the Yerrida Basin and is approximately 45km west northwest of Wiluna (Figure 1).

The drilling at Thunder intersected broad zones of hematite and silica pyrite alteration ("alteration") within a package of shales and siltstones.

The drilling did not intersect ore grade material, only minor anomalous copper and silver at shallow depths (<50m) associated with a sequence of partially oxidised and altered black shales and siltstones. The minor anomalous silver (Ag) and copper (Cu) includes 1m @ 2.4g/t Ag from 23m and 1m @ 0.19% Cu from 40m in GTHR001, 2m @ 5.15g/t Ag from 10m in GTHR0006 and 1m @ 2.6g/t Ag from 13m in GTHR010 (see Appendix 2).