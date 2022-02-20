Great Western Exploration : Thunder Assay Results Received
02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
ASX Announcement
21 February 2022
Thunder Assay Results
Received
Summary
Assay results have now been received from the maiden RC drill programme at the Thunder Copper-Gold Target, located 45km west northwest of Wiluna, WA
Drilling at Thunder intersected a mix of weathered and fresh shales and siltstones with broad zones of disseminated sulphides
Minor zones of shallow anomalous copper and silver only have been reported
Drill planning for an RC programme at the Yandal West Project to test all six priority one VMS or sulphide associated lode gold targets is now well progressed, with drilling planned for the first half of CY2022
Thunder Copper-Gold Target (100% Great Western)
Assay results have now been received from Great Western's (ASX: GTE) ("Great Western" or "the Company") maiden RC drilling programme undertaken at the Thunder Copper-Gold Target in December 2021.
The Thunder Gold Target is located within the southern portion of the Yerrida Basin and is approximately 45km west northwest of Wiluna (Figure 1).
The drilling at Thunder intersected broad zones of hematite and silica pyrite alteration ("alteration") within a package of shales and siltstones.
The drilling did not intersect ore grade material, only minor anomalous copper and silver at shallow depths (<50m) associated with a sequence of partially oxidised and altered black shales and siltstones. The minor anomalous silver (Ag) and copper (Cu) includes 1m @ 2.4g/t Ag from 23m and 1m @ 0.19% Cu from 40m in GTHR001, 2m @ 5.15g/t Ag from 10m in GTHR0006 and 1m @ 2.6g/t Ag from 13m in GTHR010 (see Appendix 2).
Figure 1: Location of the Thunder Copper-Gold Target.
Yandal West Project
(GTE 100% E53/1369, GTE 80% E53/1612 & E53/1816)
The Yandal West Project is located within the world class Yandal greenstone belt, approximately 55km north of the Bronzewing gold deposit and 60km south of the Jundee gold mine, GTE 100% (E53/1369) and GTE 80% (E53/1612 & E53/1816).
During the December 2021 Quarter, six high priority EM anomalies were defined by Great Western and its consultants Newexco from the Xcite™ helicopter time-domain electromagnetic (HTDEM) survey (refer Great Western announcement dated 25 October 20212).
The high priority EM anomalies (See Figure 2) have a geophysical signature that is consistent with an accumulation of sulphides. The anomalies sit within a regional volcanic succession that includes basalts, high mg basalts, ultramafics, felsic volcanics and cherts, proximal to HFSE granites, are shallow (<55m below surface), and are both conspicuous and discrete.
The six high priority EM anomalies are very exciting potential VMS or sulphide associated lode gold targets, which are drill ready.
Figure 2:Location of Six High Priority EM anomalies and Historic Gold Mines over TMI 1st VD at the Yandal West
Project.
Drill planning for an RC programme at the Yandal West Project to test all six priority one targets is now well progressed, with drilling planned for the first half of CY2022.
Great Western is also progressing a number of field work programmes across areas of the Company's substantial tenure in Western Australia that the Company is confident will result in a greater understanding of a number of areas of interest, enhanced prospects, and drill ready targets. This work includes:
Soil and lag sampling at a number of areas considered prospective for copper, nickel and/or gold;
Ground and airborne geophysical surveys across numerous projects; and
A geophysical review of existing data and a targeting report is underway by Great Western's consultants Newexco across a number of the Company's Project areas.
2022 will be a busy year of drilling for Great Western and the Company looks forward to updating shareholders as activities progress.
The Company remains well funded to progress its exploration efforts.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Thomas Ridges who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Thomas Ridges is an employee of Great Western Exploration Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Ridges consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
