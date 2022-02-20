Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Great Western Exploration Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTE   AU000000GTE2

GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION LIMITED

(GTE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Western Exploration : Thunder Assay Results Received

02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

21 February 2022

Thunder Assay Results

Received

Summary

  • Assay results have now been received from the maiden RC drill programme at the Thunder Copper-Gold Target, located 45km west northwest of Wiluna, WA
  • Drilling at Thunder intersected a mix of weathered and fresh shales and siltstones with broad zones of disseminated sulphides
  • Minor zones of shallow anomalous copper and silver only have been reported
  • Drill planning for an RC programme at the Yandal West Project to test all six priority one VMS or sulphide associated lode gold targets is now well progressed, with drilling planned for the first half of CY2022

Thunder Copper-Gold Target (100% Great Western)

Assay results have now been received from Great Western's (ASX: GTE) ("Great Western" or "the Company") maiden RC drilling programme undertaken at the Thunder Copper-Gold Target in December 2021.

The Thunder Gold Target is located within the southern portion of the Yerrida Basin and is approximately 45km west northwest of Wiluna (Figure 1).

The drilling at Thunder intersected broad zones of hematite and silica pyrite alteration ("alteration") within a package of shales and siltstones.

The drilling did not intersect ore grade material, only minor anomalous copper and silver at shallow depths (<50m) associated with a sequence of partially oxidised and altered black shales and siltstones. The minor anomalous silver (Ag) and copper (Cu) includes 1m @ 2.4g/t Ag from 23m and 1m @ 0.19% Cu from 40m in GTHR001, 2m @ 5.15g/t Ag from 10m in GTHR0006 and 1m @ 2.6g/t Ag from 13m in GTHR010 (see Appendix 2).

GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION LIMITED (ASX:GTE)

Level 2, 160 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA

Page 1

P + 61 8 6311 2852 F +61 8 6313 3997 W greatwestern.net.au ABN 53 123 631 470

For personal use only

Figure 1: Location of the Thunder Copper-Gold Target.

Yandal West Project

(GTE 100% E53/1369, GTE 80% E53/1612 & E53/1816)

The Yandal West Project is located within the world class Yandal greenstone belt, approximately 55km north of the Bronzewing gold deposit and 60km south of the Jundee gold mine, GTE 100% (E53/1369) and GTE 80% (E53/1612 & E53/1816).

During the December 2021 Quarter, six high priority EM anomalies were defined by Great Western and its consultants Newexco from the Xcite™ helicopter time-domain electromagnetic (HTDEM) survey (refer Great Western announcement dated 25 October 20212).

The high priority EM anomalies (See Figure 2) have a geophysical signature that is consistent with an accumulation of sulphides. The anomalies sit within a regional volcanic succession that includes basalts, high mg basalts, ultramafics, felsic volcanics and cherts, proximal to HFSE granites, are shallow (<55m below surface), and are both conspicuous and discrete.

The six high priority EM anomalies are very exciting potential VMS or sulphide associated lode gold targets, which are drill ready.

Page 2

For personal use only

Figure 2:Location of Six High Priority EM anomalies and Historic Gold Mines over TMI 1st VD at the Yandal West

Project.

Drill planning for an RC programme at the Yandal West Project to test all six priority one targets is now well progressed, with drilling planned for the first half of CY2022.

Great Western is also progressing a number of field work programmes across areas of the Company's substantial tenure in Western Australia that the Company is confident will result in a greater understanding of a number of areas of interest, enhanced prospects, and drill ready targets. This work includes:

  • Soil and lag sampling at a number of areas considered prospective for copper, nickel and/or gold;
  • Ground and airborne geophysical surveys across numerous projects; and
  • A geophysical review of existing data and a targeting report is underway by Great Western's consultants Newexco across a number of the Company's Project areas.

2022 will be a busy year of drilling for Great Western and the Company looks forward to updating shareholders as activities progress.

The Company remains well funded to progress its exploration efforts.

Page 3

For personal use only

Authorised for release by the board of directors of Great Western Exploration Limited.

Tony Walsh

Company Secretary

Great Western Exploration Limited

Tel: 08 6311 2852

Email: enquiries@greatwestex.com.au

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Thomas Ridges who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Thomas Ridges is an employee of Great Western Exploration Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Ridges consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 4

Appendix 1. Drill Plan

For personal use only

Figure 4. Drill Hole Locations - Thunder RC Drilling.

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Western Exploration Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 21:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION LIMITED
04:11pGREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION : Thunder Assay Results Received
PU
01/26GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION : December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
2021Great Western Exploration Completes Reverse Circulation Drilling at Thunder Target; Sha..
MT
2021GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION : Drilling Complete at Thunder
PU
2021Great Western Exploration Limited Announces Drilling Complete At Thunder
CI
2021Great Western Exploration to Start Drilling Program at Western Australia's Thunder Targ..
MT
2021Great Western Exploration Limited Commences Drilling At Thunder Copper-Gold Target
CI
2021Great Western Exploration Delineates Thunder Target Ahead of Drill Testing
MT
2021Great Western Exploration Limited Provides Operating Update of Thunder Copper-Gold Targ..
CI
2021Great Western Exploration Limited Announces two Additional Priority One VMS Targets at ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -2,26 M -1,62 M -1,62 M
Net cash 2021 5,22 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,7 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 225x
EV / Sales 2021 120x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Great Western Exploration Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tom Ridges Managing Director
Kevin Clarence Somes Non-Executive Chairman
Grey Egerton-Warburton Non-Executive Director
Ross Campbell Williams Non-Executive Director
Anthony Michael Walsh Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREAT WESTERN EXPLORATION LIMITED-7.14%13
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.57%174 227
RIO TINTO PLC15.64%127 698
GLENCORE PLC12.55%75 060
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.91%58 149
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.26%37 753