MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Great Western Mining Corporation PLC    GWMO   IE00B1FR8863

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC

(GWMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Great Western Mining : Half Yearly Report 2020

09/29/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Half Yearly Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

for the six months to 30 June 2020

Registered number: 392620

Half Yearly Report and Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements

Financial Highlights:

  • Loss for period €487,441 (30 June 2019: loss of €425,723)
  • Basic and diluted loss per share 0.0004 cent: (30 June 2019: 0.0010 cent)
  • Net assets as at 30 June 2020: €6,449,718 (30 June 2019: €6,267,819)
  • Issue of new shares raised a total of £566,250 (€638,409)
  • Strong cash position following post-period end share placing plus exercise of 2019 warrants

Operational Highlights:

  • Acquired option to purchase the Olympic Gold Project in Nevada
  • Progressed exploitation of precious metals at Mineral Jackpot and RH Group
  • Laboratory sampling indicated doubling of footprint for gold and silver mineralisation at Mineral Jackpot
  • Grab sample from Mineral Jackpot yielded an assay of 27.4 g/t Au, 151 g/t Ag and 0.14% Cu
  • Soil sampling at RH identified prospective zones of mineralisation

Post period End:

  • Completed RH Group trenching programme, samples being processed
  • First ever gold produced by the Company
  • Fully funded to complete 2020 work programme and beyond
  • Work commenced on Olympic Gold Project where surface sampling assays up to 21.50 ppm Au and 37.30 ppm Ag in surface dumps and stope material confirm precious metal enrichment potential
  • Tests in progress on spoil material at Mineral Jackpot in preparation for leaching

1

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Executive Chairman's Report

For the six months to 30 June 2020

Below are the unaudited half-year financial results of Great Western Mining Corporation PLC, covering the period ended 30 June 2020. Great Western is an exploration and development company which is not yet generating revenues and the net loss for the period was €487,441 (30 June 2019: €425,723: 31 December 2019 €815,795). After adjusting for non-cashshare-based payment charges of €117,020 (30 June 2019: €89,517), administrative expenses have remained in line with the comparative period. The Company has successfully modified its work procedures during the COVID-19 Pandemic to ensure continuity of operations while the fund raisings it has undertaken, during the reporting period and since the period end, place it in a strong position to complete the current work programme and beyond.

During the period and since the period end, Great Western has made considerable progress on its mineral projects in the US state of Nevada where it has been concentrating on precious metals - gold and silver. Early in the year the Company was able to report successful readings of precious metals from soil sampling surveys on both the Mineral Jackpot Group and the Rock House Group ('RH').

Mineral Jackpot is in the Black Mountain group of claims and includes the old Mineral Jackpot Mine itself, together with the Bass Mine, Silver Moon Mine, Silver Bell Mine and Cabin Rock Mine. These mines have all successfully produced gold and silver in the past but have long since been abandoned. Great Western is using modern technology to achieve secondary recovery and to prove up communication between the individual mines which will increase the mineralisation footprint.

The RH Group has never previously been mined and potential mineralisation was identified through satellite imagery, followed up by rock sampling and then by soil sampling. A trenching programme has been conducted since the period end and analysis is in progress. The purpose of trenching is to establish a continuous vein which will subsequently be drilled. During summer 2020 a single small sample of rock was crushed and tested, resulting in the production of a high grade gold button, being the first gold ever produced by the Company and an indication of the potential.

In May, the Company acquired an option to purchase the Olympic Gold Project ('Olympic'), located approximately 50 miles from Great Western's original concessions. The purchase consideration of $150,000 is spread over four years during which time Great Western has full rights to all data and to conduct exploration and appraisal work. Great Western may bring forward the closing of the purchase by early-paying the schedule in full or may exit the project at any time without penalty and without completing the payment schedule. Work is in progress on several potential prospects over this 800 acre site.

During the period the Company conducted two placings of new shares for cash. Since the period end the Company has benefited from a third placing and the exercise of 250 million warrants by warrant holders. In aggregate the net proceeds amount to approximately £1.33 million which is expected to enable the completion of the current work programme. It is Great Western's objective to produce first gold and silver in 2020 although no certainty of achieving this can be guaranteed, as the Company is dependent on third party contractors and facilities.

As with every other business, Great Western has inevitably been affected by the Pandemic this year and travel between Europe and the United States has not been possible since the working weather season began in the spring. However, the Company has managed to form a close working cooperation between its personnel in Ireland and the UK and local contractors in Nevada which has worked well in the circumstances.

Earlier this month Great Western published a new Company Presentation on its site (www.greatwesternmining.com) which provides an up to date picture of its activities. The Company has provided guidance on the amount of gold ("Target Gold") it is seeking to identify on its assets, with Target Gold ranging from 500,000 ounces to 1,500,000 ounces. As well as the Target Gold, Great Western has an independent inferred copper resource of 4.3 million tonnes of 0.45% copper for 19 thousand tonnes of contained copper metal at a 0.2% cut-off grade on the M2 Copper Project on the Black Mountain Group of claims.

The support of Great Western's shareholders is much appreciated and the Company will continue to publish updates on a regular basis.

Brian Hall

Executive Chairman

2

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

For the six months to 30 June 2020

Notes

Unaudited

Unaudited

6 months

6 months

Audited

ended

ended

year ended

30 Jun 2020

30 Jun 2019

31 Dec 2019

Continuing operations

(487,621)

Administrative expenses

(426,515)

(816,990)

Finance income

4

180

792

1,195

Loss for the period before tax

(487,441)

(425,723)

(815,795)

Income tax expense

5

-

-

-

Loss for the financial period

(487,441)

(425,723)

(815,795)

Loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

3

(487,441)

(425,723)

(815,795)

Loss per share from continuing operations

Basic and diluted loss per share (cent)

6

(0.0004)

(0.001)

(0.001)

All activities derived from continuing operations. All losses are attributable to the owners of the Company.

The accompanying notes on page 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Western Mining Corporation plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:09:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
