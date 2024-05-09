GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company")

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM - GWMO, Euronext Growth - 8GW) advises that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 5 June 2024 at the Stephen's Green Club, 9 St. Stephen's Green Dublin, Ireland. Notice of the AGM will be mailed to shareholders today.

Shareholders may dial into the meeting using the telephone number and access code provided below and in the notice of meeting and listen to the proceedings. There will be no corporate presentation. Specific questions may be lodged by email to the Company care of Walbrook PR at greatwesternmining@walbrookpr.com and the Directors will endeavour to answer them during the question and answer part of the meeting.

We encourage all shareholders to submit their proxy forms as soon as possible to ensure their vote counts. The deadline for submitting proxies is 10 a.m. Monday 3 June 2022. There are several ways for shareholders to exercise their right to vote remotely at the AGM:

by submitting a validly completed proxy form to Computershare appointing the chair of the meeting as a proxy to vote on their behalf;

by visiting www.eproxyappointment.com and submitting their proxy details; or

by appointing a proxy as set out in the Voting Instructions on pages 4 and 5 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

AGM conference call

Shareholders may listen to the proceedings of the AGM remotely by using teleconference facilities provided by the Company for this purpose.

Telephone dial-in-details

Please join the event conference prior to the start time by dialling the appropriate telephone number from the list below and enter the Participant passcode: Ireland: +353 (0)1 436 0958 UK / International: +44 (0) 800 358 1650 Enter the participant passcode: 9556284 and follow instructions. You will be able to listen to the business of the AGM only, you will not be able to use this facility to vote, raise points or issues, ask questions or table resolutions.

Results of resolutions

All resolutions at the AGM will be put to a poll. Great Western will publish the results of the poll relating to the resolutions tabled at the AGM later on the day of the meeting on the Company's website, www.greatwesternmining.com.

The Company's 2023 Annual Report and Accounts has been published today, 19 May 2024, and may be read on or downloaded from the Great Western website www.greatwesternmining.com.