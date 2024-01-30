(Alliance News) - Great Western Mining Corp PLC on Tuesday gave an upbeat update on mineral findings from the West Huntoon area of its Huntoon Copper project.

The Nevada-focused gold, silver and copper explorer said in grab samples, it found 7.29 grammes of gold per tonne, alongside 2,438 grammes of silver per tonne and 5.82% copper.

Great Western shares jumped 35% to 0.068 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

Further, the company noted elevated molybdenum levels of 442 grammes per tonne.

Chair Brian Hall said: "We are highly encouraged by the identification of bonanza-grade silver values in grab samples at West Huntoon, along with multiple gram gold results. The existence of discrete epithermal veins in this area is very encouraging and demonstrates that precious metals may well add significantly to the upside of the Huntoon Copper Project, while the recently signed Huntoon Mine Area Cooperation will facilitate our continuing exploration efforts."

