Great Western Mining Corp PLC - Mineral exploration and development company with gold, silver and copper assets in the US - Says follow-up drilling is planned at the Olympic Gold projects in Nevada, after drilling numerous holes over the last two years. Adds the under-explored rhyolite dome at Olympic is a main focus of the planned exploration activity, and expects to collect 146 samples during the summer. Also notes positive results from soil sampling at its M5 and Rock Hose prospects.

Chair Brian Hall says: "It will be apparent that we have a very active exploration effort in progress and planned for the rest of this year, with numerous prospects to work on at different stages of development and which over time we plan to integrate with our milling joint venture now under construction and well advanced."

Current stock price: 0.084 pence, down 2.3% on Monday

12-month change: down 35%

