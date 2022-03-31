Greater Than : Meet Jim Noble, Global Director Fleet and Head of North America

Meet Jim Noble, Global Director Fleet and Head of North America
31 March 2022
10 min read
Jim has been been involved in transportation his whole career.
The last 20 years has been about helping people understand how to use the information that they can get out of the vehicle in order to enhance both their risk management at the fleet level and their ability to use that information in pricing and risk mitigation and the insurance side.
After listening to Jim, you will get a greater understanding of how to use in-vehicle intelligence telematics, i.e. tools for;
-
understanding and mitigating risks
-
improving profitability
-
insurance- and fleet management
Jim also talks about how this intelligent data can be useful in several aspects, including;
When you are curious to know more, reach out to Jim here.
SHARE
Disclaimer
Greater Than AB published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:45:03 UTC.