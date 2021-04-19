Log in
    GREAT   SE0005881554

GREATER THAN AB

(GREAT)
  Report
Greater Than : Meet Johanna Forseke, our Chief Business Officer

04/19/2021 | 08:39am EDT
With an extensive career in one of the most successful enterprises globally, Procter & Gamble, Johanna has worked with strategic sales and launches of high-end consumer products internationally for almost a decade. When joining Greater Than 2019, Johanna leveraged her experience and took a new strategic approach to our sales and business development. By bringing the latest 'in-fashion' for the insurance industry to the table; AI-based predictive risk insight analytics and insurtech solutions, Johanna is currently establishing and deepening partner relations worldwide.

'To be able to work with the hottest and latest technology in the world is amazing. I have the possibility to help our partners to develop new business models, launch new end-user offerings on markets worldwide, and to gain better control over their loss-ratio. It's nothing but fantastic to experience how much value that is adding.'

During Johanna's leadership at Greater Than, the company has deepened its offering for Zurich, MSIG and many more companies. New products have seen day-light and the global challenge in smart driving; FIA SDC is turning into a community with the common goal of making our roads safer and cleaner.

April 19th, 2021 | By Eva Voors, Head of PR & Communications

Disclaimer

Greater Than AB published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9,30 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
Net income 2020 -23,8 M -2,84 M -2,84 M
Net cash 2020 0,80 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 -48,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 363 M 162 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 147x
EV / Sales 2021 38,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GREATER THAN AB
Duration : Period :
Greater Than AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 110,50 SEK
Last Close Price 108,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 2,31%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Annika Liselott Johansson Chief Executive Officer
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman
Anders Lindelöf Chief Technology Officer
Maria Kristina Thörner Independent Director
Karin Birgitta Forseke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREATER THAN AB40.26%162
ADOBE INC.4.99%251 684
AUTODESK, INC.-1.70%65 913
TWILIO INC.13.81%65 675
WORKDAY, INC.6.99%62 293
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.81%44 420
