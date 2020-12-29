Log in
GREATLAND GOLD PLC

GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
Greatland Gold Gets Approval to Start Early Works at Australia Project

12/29/2020 | 03:22am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Greatland Gold PLC said Tuesday that it and Newcrest Mining Ltd. have received regulatory approvals to start early works at their Havieron gold-copper project in Australia.

London-listed Greatland Gold said the approvals permit the construction of supporting surface infrastructure. However, the development of any operating underground mine and associated infrastructure at the project will require further approvals, the mining company said.

The Havieron project is operated by Newcrest under a joint-venture agreement with Greatland Gold.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-20 0321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.32% 1881.788 Delayed Quote.24.45%
GREATLAND GOLD PLC -0.74% 36.697 Delayed Quote.1,975.00%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.34% 26.26 End-of-day quote.-13.19%
