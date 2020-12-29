Greatland Gold Gets Approval to Start Early Works at Australia Project

By Adria Calatayud

Greatland Gold PLC said Tuesday that it and Newcrest Mining Ltd. have received regulatory approvals to start early works at their Havieron gold-copper project in Australia.

London-listed Greatland Gold said the approvals permit the construction of supporting surface infrastructure. However, the development of any operating underground mine and associated infrastructure at the project will require further approvals, the mining company said.

The Havieron project is operated by Newcrest under a joint-venture agreement with Greatland Gold.

