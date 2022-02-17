Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Greatland Gold plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGP   GB00B15XDH89

GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greatland Gold Says Drilling Data at Australian Project Supports Upgrade Potential

02/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Greatland Gold PLC said Thursday that a statement released by its joint-venture partner Newcrest Mining Ltd. earlier in the day only reiterated results, and that drilling results at the Havieron gold-copper project in Australia supported the asset's upgrade.

The London-listed company said that in the 11 months since Feb. 5, 2021, the joint venture has consistently announced excellent drill results from the Havieron gold-copper project in Australia.

The company said that Newcrest's statement only reiterated previously announced results from a Stage 1 pre-feasibility study, or PFS, published in October. It added that the Stage 1 study used Feb. 5 as a cutoff for drilling information, and that the drill results issued since weren't incorporated in the release.

Greatland said that since that cutoff date, the volume and quality of drilling data were outstanding and continued to support the potential for a significant upgrade of the mineral resource.

The company said that it believes the PFS revealed only the "tip of the iceberg" for Havieron's potential, and that this asset is a unique opportunity to bring a low-risk, low-capital-expenditure Tier 1 gold-copper mine into production.

Shares at 0816 GMT were down 0.50 pence, or 3.6%, at 13.30 pence.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 0344ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.77% 1885.29 Delayed Quote.1.29%
GREATLAND GOLD PLC -2.61% 13.44 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 1.49% 23.85 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
PLC S.P.A. 1.01% 2.01 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
All news about GREATLAND GOLD PLC
01/28Greatland Gold Reports High-Grade Extensions At Gold Project In Australia
MT
01/28Greatland Gold Says Drilling at Havieron Confirms Potential of Eastern Breccia
DJ
01/28Greatland Gold plc Provides Havieron Exploration Update
CI
2021Greatland Gold plc Announces Remaining Set of Drill Results from the Initial 2021 Drill..
CI
2021Greatland Gold Says Newcrest Mining Requests 5% Stake of Havieron Project
DJ
2021FTSE 100 Drops as Rentokil Falls Sharply After Terminix Deal
DJ
2021FTSE Gains, Rentokil Initial Shares Slip After US Deal
DJ
2021Greatland Gold plc Provides Update on Drilling Campaign At the Havieron Gold-Copper Pro..
CI
2021Greatland Gold Secures $16 Million Via Share Offering
MT
2021Greatland Gold Raises $16 Million Via Share Sale
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREATLAND GOLD PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -8,15 M -8,15 M
Net Debt 2022 27,5 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -138x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 558 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 148x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart GREATLAND GOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Greatland Gold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREATLAND GOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,80 GBX
Average target price 24,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shaun Day Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Toon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alexander Borrelli Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Clive J. Latcham Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul D. Hallam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREATLAND GOLD PLC-13.75%758
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.64%51 361
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.30%39 545
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.75%23 756
PJSC POLYUS-1.81%23 097
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.07%19 295