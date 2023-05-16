Advanced search
    GGP   GB00B15XDH89

GREATLAND GOLD PLC

(GGP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-05-16 am EDT
7.530 GBX   -10.36%
03:02pGreatland Gold confirms ASX listing remains on track
AN
06:55aGreatland Gold Eyes Q4 Cross-listing in Australia
MT
05/02AIM-listed Greatland Gold Mulls Restructuring Amid ASX Dual Listing Plans
MT
Greatland Gold confirms ASX listing remains on track

05/16/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
Greatland Gold PLC - London-based development and exploration company, specialising in one-tier gold and copper deposits in Australia - Notes article published in The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk column today titled "Greatland ramps up listing preparations, BofA nabs role". Confirms that consistent with announcement on May 2, the company is continuing to advance preparations for a cross-listing on the ASX and that this is targeted to occur during the September 2023 quarter. Says ASX listing preparations remain on track. Advises no decision has been made as to whether to conduct a capital raise, nor has it formally mandated any investment banks in connection with the listing.

Current stock price: 7.53 pence, down 10% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 35%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREATLAND GOLD PLC -10.36% 7.53 Delayed Quote.5.00%
