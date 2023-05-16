Greatland Gold confirms ASX listing remains on track

Greatland Gold PLC - London-based development and exploration company, specialising in one-tier gold and copper deposits in Australia - Notes article published in The Australian Financial Review's Street Talk column today titled "Greatland ramps up listing preparations, BofA nabs role". Confirms that consistent with announcement on May 2, the company is continuing to advance preparations for a cross-listing on the ASX and that this is targeted to occur during the September 2023 quarter. Says ASX listing preparations remain on track. Advises no decision has been made as to whether to conduct a capital raise, nor has it formally mandated any investment banks in connection with the listing.

Current stock price: 7.53 pence, down 10% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 35%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved