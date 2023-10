Greatland Gold plc is a United Kingdom-based mining development and exploration company, which is focused on precious and base metals. The principal activities of the Company consist of the development of the Havieron gold-copper project (Havieron) and the exploration and evaluation of mineral tenements within Australia. The Havieron Project is a gold-copper project, which is located approximately 45 kilometers from Newcrest's Telfer mine and is under development in Joint Venture with Newcrest Mining. Its projects also include the Ernest Giles Project, the Panorama Project and the Bromus Project. The Ernest Giles Project is located in central Western Australia. The Panorama Project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Bromus Project is located over 25 kilometers southwest of Norseman in the southern Yilgarn region of Western Australia. Its other projects include the Scallywag Project, the Rudall and Canning projects.

Sector Diversified Mining