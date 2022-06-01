Greatview Aseptic Packaging : 01/06/2022 - Change of Joint Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Agent for the Acceptance of Service of Process and Notice in Hong Kong (PDF, 69 kB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00468)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

AND

AGENT FOR THE ACCEPTANCE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS AND

NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. WONG Sau Ping ("Ms. Wong") has tendered her resignation as a joint company secretary of the Company (the "Joint Company Secretary"), the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), and the agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Process Agent"), all with effect from 1 June 2022.

Ms. Wong has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. LEUNG Chi Kit ("Mr. Leung") has been appointed as a Joint Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative and the Process Agent in place of Ms. Wong with effect from 1 June 2022. Ms. QI Zhaohui will remain as the other Joint Company Secretary.

Mr. Leung, a manager of the Listing Services Department of TMF Hong Kong Limited (a global corporate services provider), has more than 10 years of experience in company secretarial field. Mr. Leung is an associate member of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and The Chartered Governance Institute in the United Kingdom.