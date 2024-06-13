GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00468)

SECOND PROXY FORM FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

at the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be held at No. 7 Conference Room, the headquarters of the Company, A1-4/2F, No. 14 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Friday, 28 June 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Terms defined in the circular dated 5 June 2024 (the "Circular") and the supplemental circular dated 13 June 2024 (the "Supplemental Circular") of the Company shall have the same meanings when used in this second proxy form ("Second Proxy Form"), unless the context otherwise requires.

Ordinary Resolutions (see Note 4) For (see Note 4) Against (see Note 4)

1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2. (A) To re-elect the following persons as directors of the Company:

(i) Mr. HONG Gang as a non-executive director;

Mr. BEHRENS Ernst Hermann as an independent non-executive director; and

(iii) Ms. WEI Wei as a non-executive director.

To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company. (A) To declare a final dividend of HK$0.06 per share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023. To declare a special dividend of HK$0.04 per share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. (A) To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and dispose of additional shares of the Company, not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares in issue at the date of passing of this resolution and such shares shall not be issued at a discount of more than 10% to the Benchmarked Price of such shares.* To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares in issue at the date of passing of this resolution.*