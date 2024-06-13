GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING COMPANY LIMITED
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00468)
SECOND PROXY FORM FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I/We (Name) (see Note 1)
of (Address) (see Note 1)
(see Note 2) shares ("Shareholder(s)") of HK$0.01 each of
being the holder(s) of
Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint (Name)
of (Address)
,
or failing him/her (Name)
of (Address)
,
or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 3) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting of the Company ("AGM") to be held at No. 7 Conference Room, the headquarters of the Company, A1-4/2F, No. 14 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Friday, 28 June 2024 at 10:00 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof or any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/Our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 4) in respect of the following resolutions:
Terms defined in the circular dated 5 June 2024 (the "Circular") and the supplemental circular dated 13 June 2024 (the "Supplemental Circular") of the Company shall have the same meanings when used in this second proxy form ("Second Proxy Form"), unless the context otherwise requires.
Ordinary Resolutions (see Note 4)
For (see Note 4)
Against (see Note 4)
1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.
2.
(A)
To re-elect the following persons as directors of the Company:
(i) Mr. HONG Gang as a non-executive director;
- Mr. BEHRENS Ernst Hermann as an independent non-executive director; and
(iii) Ms. WEI Wei as a non-executive director.
- To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company.
- (A) To declare a final dividend of HK$0.06 per share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.
- To declare a special dividend of HK$0.04 per share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.
- To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.
- (A) To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and dispose of additional shares of the Company, not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares in issue at the date of passing of this resolution and such shares shall not be issued at a discount of more than 10% to the Benchmarked Price of such shares.*
- To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares in issue at the date of passing of this resolution.*
Dated this
day of
, 2024
Signature(s)
(see Note 6)
* The full text of the resolution is set out in the notice of AGM dated 5 June 2024.
Notes:
- Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
- Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this Second Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
- A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy of his/her/its own choice. If such an appointment is made, strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting", and insert the name(s) of the person(s) appointed as proxy in space provided. Any alteration made to this Second Proxy Form must be initialled by the person who signs it.
- IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "For". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Against". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/ her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
- Please refer to the Circular and the Supplemental Circular for details and information of the above resolutions.
- If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney, or other person duly authorised on that behalf.
- In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of the relevant joint holding.
- To be valid, this Second Proxy Form must be completed, signed and deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof), not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) (the "Closing Time"). The completion and return of this Second Proxy Form shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
- A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
- IMPORTANT: A SHAREHOLDER WHO HAS ALREADY LODGED THE FORM OF PROXY WHICH WAS SENT TOGETHER WITH THE CIRCULAR CONTAINING THE AGM NOTICE ("FIRST PROXY FORM"), SHOULD NOTE THAT:
- if no Second Proxy Form is lodged with the Share Registrar, the First Proxy Form, if correctly completed, will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by him/her/it. The proxy so appointed by the Shareholder will be entitled to cast the vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the AGM except for those resolutions to which the Shareholder has indicated his/her/its voting direction in the First Proxy Form;
- if the Second Proxy Form is lodged with the Share Registrar before the Closing Time, the Second Proxy Form, if correctly completed, will revoke and supersede the First Proxy Form previously lodged by him/her/it. The Second Proxy Form will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by the Shareholder; and
- if the Second Proxy Form is lodged with the Share Registrar after the Closing Time, or if lodged before the Closing Time but is incorrectly completed, the proxy appointment under the Second Proxy Form will be invalid. The proxy so appointed by the Shareholder under the First Proxy Form, if correctly completed, will be entitled to vote in the manner as mentioned in (i) above as if no Second Proxy Form was lodged with the Share Registrar. Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to complete the Second Proxy Form carefully and lodge the Second Proxy Form with the Share Registrar before the Closing Time.
