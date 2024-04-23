Important Notice
This report is the 2023 corporate sustainability report issued by Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited. This report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Reporting Guide (the "Guide"), as set out in Appendix C2 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), with reference to the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Guidelines on Preparation of Social Responsibility Reports (national standard GB/T 36001-2015).
Terms and Expressions
For the purpose of easy presentation, "Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited" is also referred to as "Greatview", the "Group", the "Company" or "we" in this report.
Time Horizon
This report is an annual report commencing from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 (the "Reporting Period"), with certain retrospective statements and data for previous years where appropriate.
Source of Data
The data used in this report are sourced from official documents and statistical reports of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited. The statistical scope of which covers all subsidiaries of the Company. The Company undertakes that there are no false representations or misleading statements in this report, and is responsible for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents herein.
Reporting Principles
In preparing this report, the Group has observed and applied the four reporting principles of "materiality", "quantitative", "balance" and "consistency" as set out in the Guide.
Materiality: The Group carries out materiality assessment in compliance with the Guide. The work procedures include:
- identifying relevant ESG issues, (ii) assessing the materiality of the issues, and (iii) reviewing and confirming the assessment process and results by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company.
Quantitative: This report uses quantitative methods to measure and disclose applicable key performance indicators ("KPIs") in compliance with the Guide and with reference to applicable quantitative standards and practices. The standards, methodologies, assumptions and/or calculation tools used to measure the KPIs in this report, as well as the source of conversion factors used, have been explained in the corresponding context, where applicable. The environmental targets are disclosed in the sections headed "Environmental Protection" and "Use of Energy Resources".
Balance: This report discloses the Group's ESG practices, performance and outcomes in an unbiased manner, so as to avoid selections, omissions or presentation formats that may inappropriately influence the report readers' decisions or judgements.
Consistency: The statistics and calculation methods of the data and KPIs in this report are the same as in previous years, and a consistent method is used to calculate the future ESG data for the comparison of current year and past years data.
Availability of Report
The electronic version of this report is available at: https://greatviewpack.com/investor-relations/corporate-sustainability-report/
Contents
Message from the CEO
Company Overview
Strategy and Governance
Zero Carbon Future
Innovation Empowers
Harmonious Ecology
Outlook
Appendix
Social Recognition
ESG Index Table
In 2023, against the backdrop of constantly changing macroeconomic environments and ongoing global geopolitical turmoil in the post-pandemic era, and amidst a new equilibrium between global sustainable development and economic growth, Greatview continued to drive its green development initiatives and actively advanced towards its set carbon neutrality goals by embracing a win-win philosophy with stakeholders, with a firm commitment to environmental protection at its core and consumer health and safety as its central focus.
Excellence in governance, achieving a win-win with the industry. We have strengthened our ESG strategy, continually enhancing our governance level, and fully committing to the path of sustainable development. We have successfully established an efficient risk management and internal control system, not only increasing operational transparency but also enhancing overall accountability. We always adhere to laws and regulations, firmly uphold business ethics, and oppose all forms of corruption and unfair competition. We work closely with our upstream and downstream partners, striving to create a fair and honest market environment, and we do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of investors.
Green operations, coexisting with nature. We integrate the concept of sustainable development throughout the entire lifecycle of our products, adhering to the use of sustainable materials, optimising production processes, reducing energy consumption, minimising waste generation, and actively promoting the recycling and resource utilisation of post-consumer packaging. We have launched aluminum-free packaging products, utilising a new barrier layer to replace aluminum foil, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of our products. We continue to advocate for the use of materials such as wood pulp board and paperboard certified by forest management systems, aiming to protect forest biodiversity while also reducing carbon emissions from raw materials.
* for identification purposes only
In 2023, as a member of the Committee of Paper- based Beverage Composite Packaging Recycling, we actively fulfilled our extended producer responsibility, cooperating with members of the governing units to achieve the utilisation rate of waste beverage paper- based composite packaging up to 36.8%, marking a year- on-year increase of 3.5%. Additionally, Greatview became one of the first batch of pilot units for performance evaluation of extended producer responsibility for beverage paper-based composite packaging, receiving a 5A rating from the China Quality Certification Centre.
Harmonious communities, co-building with society. Our commitment to sustainable development is integrated into our corporate culture of honesty, integrity, and diligence. We are dedicated to creating an equal, diverse, healthy, and safe working environment for our employees, providing them with a broad platform to meet their growth and development needs. At the same time, we actively participate in community co- building, achieving a fusion of corporate business value and social value. In 2023, in collaboration with teachers and students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, we transformed 38,186 discarded paper boxes into artistic creations for the enjoyment and leisure of Shenzhen citizens, calling for more consumers to focus on the ecological environment. We launched milk carton recycling activities themed by "Small Hands in Big Hands, Happy Collection of 'Cartons'"* (小手拉大手， 快樂集 「盒」), enhancing students' awareness of environmental protection and guiding them to properly sort waste, while encouraging more parents to participate in the practice of a low-carbon circular economy.
We are convinced that sustainable development is
- long-termprocess that requires continuous effort and relentless pursuit. Only through persistent and diligent action can we truly practice responsibility and accountability, creating more lasting, profound, and valuable outcomes for our customers, employees, investors, and all stakeholders within the ecosystem. In our future development, we will adopt a more open mindset and take more proactive steps to implement the ESG principles, contributing Greatview's strength towards achieving sustainable development goals.
Greatview's Service Network
Beijing, PRC
Hong Kong, PRC
Winterthur, Switzerland
Operating Headquarter,
Operating Oﬃce
Operating Oﬃce
Research and Development
("R&D") Centre
Paris, France
Liaocheng (Shandong), PRC
Hohhot (Inner Mongolia), PRC
Operating Oﬃce
Factory
Factory
Halle (Saxony), Germany
Qingdao (Shandong), PRC
Padova (Veneto), Italy
Factory
Likang Factory
Factory
Strategy and Governance
Strategy and Governance
As an enterprise in the packaging industry with responsibility for food safety, we undertake that our business activities must in all circumstances meet and exceed, the public expectation, wherever we operate, of a law-abiding and moral business. Under the guidance of Greatview's sustainable development policies and goals, the Sustainable Development Working Group, as a practitioner and promoter, implements the Company's sustainable development vision in all respects, including quality management, human resources, marketing and investor relations, and implements them in actual operation to facilitate innovation in sustainable development vision and practice.
Pragmatism
Innovation
Collaboration
Sharing
Our business activities must in all circumstances meet, if not exceed,
the public expectation, wherever we operate, of a law-abiding and moral business.
Four principles
Commitments
Pragmatism
We do not over-exaggerate our achievements, nor do we cover up problems. We continually strive to ﬁnd suitable solutions to environmental and societal pressures, and give our utmost to each endeavour.
Innovation
We fulﬁl our social responsibility with innovative thinking and technology, with continuous research and development of new materials, products and methods that are beneﬁcial to the environment and society.
Collaboration
Greatview advocates collaboration with suppliers, communities, customers and other partners to jointly fulﬁl social responsibility and to create beneﬁts.
Sharing
Creating shared value for sustainable development of society is our ultimate goal.
Sustainable Development
Working Group
Executive Department
Execution-Sustainable Development Working Group:
The working group consists of relevant departments such as internal audit, Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), human resources, quality management, public relations, investor relations, etc. It is primarily responsible for:
- assisting the Executive Department to set ESG goals and plans
- monitoring and tracking the achievement of sustainable development goals and measures
- continuously following up on regulatory requirements, conducting ESG gap analysis and providing feedback to the Executive Department
- reporting regularly to the Sustainable Development Management Committee on progress and improvement plans
Management - Sustainable Development Management Committee:
The committee is comprised of core executives of the Company and is chaired and led by Mr. BI Hua, Jeﬀ. It is primarily responsible for:
- overseeing climate related issues, including risks & opportunities and major ESG issues
- making recommendations to the Board, overseeing the implementation of the sustainable development strategy and coordinating the resources required
- regularly assessing the progress and performance of sustainable development and reviewing annual work plans and reports
Execution-Executive Department:
The Executive Department consists of all relevant functional departments and subsidiary plants. It is primarily responsible for:
- distributing ESG goals, setting relevant action plans for implementation of the Group's strategy
- conducting self-examinations and continuously optimising action plans to ensure the achievement of ESG goals
Customers
Partners
Environment
Media
Communities and the public
innovative products and premium and convenient services
Contract performance, procurement in good faith and on a fair basis, capacity support and sharing of experience
Ecological protection, energy conservation and emission reduction Carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goal
Punctual and transparent information disclosure
Support to community construction and participation in public welfare undertakings
interviews
Upgrades and innovations in products and services
Strict adherence to tender procedures, and improvement of procurement policy
Advocacy of environmental protection, use of sustainable raw materials and implementation of emission reduction measures
Punctual release of the Company's information through self-published media and various channels
Participation in community activities and public welfare undertakings
Management teams
Risk management
Internal audit as
at various levels as
team as the second
the third
Three lines of defence
the ﬁrst line of defence
line of defence
line of defence
Abide by laws and regulations
Respect cultural customs
Adhere to integrity-based
self-discipline
Food is the basic of the people, safety is the basic of the food. Greatview is committed to providing our customers with safe and reliable packaging products to ensure the safety of liquid food. Our packaging solutions help to reduce food loss and waste throughout the entire value chain by effectively extending the shelf life of food.
Our quality assurance system, structured by production, service, research and development and supply chain management, helps to improve quality management from raw material supply, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation to after-sales services, and to ensure product safety and quality. We continue to improve our quality management system, whilst exercising strict quality control and inspection. Our world-class
departments, a "zero loss" ("Zero Loss") system has been established in the aspects from environment and safety management, quality maintenance, efficiency improvement, preventive maintenance of equipment, autonomous maintenance, education and training to support for improvement in factory management in accordance with the PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, and Act) methodology, which guided our factories to
During the Reporting Period, the claim rate for product and service related complaints we received was 0.05%. There were no serious violations of the related laws and regulations on quality of products and services or product safety and health or material impact on the Company; and there was no incident of product quality or product safety and health problems that required any product recalls from the market.
In 2023, we continued to increase investment in research and development, made efforts to upgrade production technology and improve product quality. We have won trust from customers through our innovative technology, high-quality products and the quality of integrated cross-system solutions. As of the end of 2023, Greatview provided safe and reliable products and services to customers in over 50 countries around the world.
quality inspection equipment and management processes enable us to ensure product quality through inspection at raw material and finished product control points. We have also introduced third-party testing and certification to ensure that all products satisfy the world's stringent food safety and packaging standards. In 2023, we actively participated in the revision of national and industry standards for liquid food packaging products, and actively provided technical support to further facilitate the construction of quality system in the industry.
Organised more than
Set up more than
WCM Management Committee
collected more than
training sessions
loss elimination
improvement
30at the factory
20groups at the factory
80cases
Supplier Management
Supplier management is a key component of Greatview's quality management process. We have formulated a Supplier Management System to review the basic information and qualifications of all our suppliers prior to engaging them. We have conducted risk assessments of suppliers based on environment, quality, food safety and social responsibility management needs. We require suppliers to abide by all applicable laws and regulations, and clearly inform them of Greatview's requirements and expectations for environment, quality, food safety, and social responsibility. We evaluate the performance of all suppliers annually, and carry out on-site audits on some suppliers to ensure that the materials and services supplied as well as their own operations meet our requirements to suppliers. In 2023, we assisted certain suppliers in improving their management performance through on-site audits and special exchanges, so as to achieve Greatview's goal of sustainable supply chain procurement. During the Reporting Period, we carried out annual performance evaluations of all suppliers, covering environmental management, quality management, energy management, food safety, health and safety and others. In the future, we will pay more attention to the supplier's sustainable development practices regarding supplier's evaluation, and collaborate with suppliers to build a low-carbon, sustainable and green supply chain.
Greatview always insists on integrating the concept of sustainable development into our supplier management, and are aware that cooperating with the best suppliers is the basis for our long-term sustainable development. The carbon emissions of raw materials are also an important part of the carbon footprint of our products. Greatview gives priority to purchasing environmentally- friendly raw materials, actively cooperates with suppliers to develop products with more environmentally-friendly and low-carbon raw materials and implements energy- saving and emission reduction measures together with suppliers to establish a green supply chain. We regularly carry out exchange activities concerning sustainable development with suppliers to share respective typical case in energy conservation and emission reduction. At present, Greatview has started to use recyclable packaging auxiliary materials that can reduce carbon emissions, and is gradually expanding the purchases of green and low-carbon raw materials. We also plan to conduct a carbon footprint inventory of supply chain and formulate scientific carbon emission and carbon reduction targets with our suppliers, so as to lay the necessary foundation for Greatview to achieve its carbon neutrality goal.
Owned more than
Registered more than
Owned the copyrights of
In 2023, Greatview was
granted
300patents
trademarks
15design works
new
200in China
12patents
with nearly 200
and also registered
and
valid patents
trademarks in nearly
15trademarks
80 countries or regions
around the world
Zero Carbon Future
"Making liquid food safer, more convenient, environmentally-friendly and fashionable" is a beautiful vision for us to work towards, and reducing environmental impact is an important goal we pursue. Under the goal of "carbon neutrality", Greatview comprehensively takes steps in the management of greenhouse gas emission, waste and energy conservation and consumption reduction as well as packaging recycling around the themes of climate change response, use of energy resources, environmental management and recycling, so as to continuously reduce its impact on the environment and achieve continuous improvement.
