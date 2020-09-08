Log in
Greatwalle Inc.    8315

GREATWALLE INC.

(8315)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/07
Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices -

09/08/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATWALLE INC.

ڗ۬ිଣʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08315)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE

ANNUAL REPORTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED

31 MARCH 2019 AND 2020

Reference is made to the annual reports of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the years ended 31 March 2019 and 31 March 2020 (the "Annual Reports"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Annual Reports.

The Board would like to provide the following supplemental information to the section headed "RELATED PARTY/CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION" under the Directors' Report as set out in the Annual Reports in relation to the advisory service agreement made between ଉέӯͭҳ༟ፔ༔Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Shenzhen Jiuli Investment Advisory Co., Ltd.*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and ଉέڗ۬ිଣ༟ ପ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ (Shenzhen Great Walle Capital Management Co., Ltd.*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company (the "Transactions"), which constituted continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 20 of the GEM Listing Rules:

"The independent non-executive directors of the Company have reviewed the Transactions and confirmed that they have been entered into (i) in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group; (ii) on normal commercial terms or better; and (iii) according to the agreement governing the Transactions on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Shareholders as a whole."

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the Annual Reports. Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the Annual Reports remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Greatwalle Inc.

Song Xiaoming Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 September 2020

*

For identification purpose only

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Song Xiaoming, Ms. Song Shiqing, Mr. Hon Hoi Chuen and Ms. Lin Shuxian; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chung Man Lai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Guan Yan, Mr. Zhao Jinsong and Mr. Li Zhongfei.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company atwww.kingforce.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:09:02 UTC
