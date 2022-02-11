Log in
GREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices -
PU
GREATWALLE : Financial Statements/ESG Information -
PU
Greatwalle Inc. Announces Management Changes, Effective 1 February 2022
CI
Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices -

02/11/2022 | 09:22pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATWALLE INC.

長城匯理公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8315)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together as the "Group") for the nine months ended 31 December 2021. This announcement, containing the full text of the Third Quarterly Report 2021/22 of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of third quarterly results.

By order of the Board

Greatwalle Inc.

Song Xiaoming

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 February 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Song Xiaoming, Ms, Song Shiqing and Ms. Lin Shuxian; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chung Man Lai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Zhongfei, Mr. Zhao Jinsong and Mr. Liu Chengwei.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk for 7 days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be posted on the Company's website at www.kingforce.com.hk.

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

For three months ended

For nine months ended

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

2

Cost of services rendered

Gross profit

Other income

3

Administrative expenses

Finance costs

4

Loss before income tax

5

Income tax expense

6

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of financial statements

of foreign operations

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income for the period

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

12,150

14,188

39,589

44,143

(11,516) (13,178) (38,978) (39,305)

634

1,010

611

4,838

91

17

217

5,096

(7,381)

(7,720)

(19,777)

(22,685)

(833)

(839)

(2,334)

(2,193)

(7,489)

(7,532)

(21,283)

(14,944)

(2)

(7)

10

(36)

(7,491)

(7,539)

(21,273)

(14,980)

996

421

2,370

532

996

421

2,370

532

(6,495)

(7,118)

(18,903)

(14,448)

(7,360)

(7,226)

(20,588)

(13,875)

(131)

(313)

(685)

(1,105)

(7,491)

(7,539)

(21,273)

(14,980)

(6,365)

(6,797)

(18,216)

(13,339)

(130)

(321)

(687)

(1,109)

(6,495)

(7,118)

(18,903)

(14,448)

HK cents

HK cents

HK cents

HK cents

(Restated)

(Restated)

Loss per share for loss attributable to

owners of the Company

7

- Basic and diluted

(1.38)

(1.35)

(4.41)

(4.89)

Greatwalle Inc. • 3rd Quarterly Report 2021/22 1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Retained

Share

Foreign

earnings/

Non-

Share

Share

option

Merger

exchange

Accumulated

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

losses

Total

interests

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 April 2020 (audited)

12,463

153,805

8,339

(5,270)

411

(176,951)

(7,203)

935

(6,268)

Rights issue, net of expenses

4,155

15,681

-

-

-

-

19,836

-

19,836

Transactions with owners

4,155

15,681

-

-

-

-

19,836

-

19,836

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(13,875)

(13,875)

(1,105)

(14,980)

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange difference on translation of

financial statements of foreign

operations

-

-

-

-

536

-

536

(4)

532

Total comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

-

-

536

(13,875)

(13,339)

(1,109)

(14,448)

At 31 December 2020 (unaudited)

16,618

169,486

8,339

(5,270)

947

(190,826)

(706)

(174)

(880)

At 1 April 2021 (audited)

16,618

169,485

8,339

(5,270)

1,400

(193,910)

(3,338)

(883)

(4,221)

Issue of subscription shares, net of

12,454

55,392

-

-

-

-

67,846

-

67,846

expenses

Equity-settled share option expenses

-

-

2,390

-

-

-

2,390

-

2,390

Transactions with owners

12,454

55,392

2,390

-

-

-

70,236

-

70,236

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(20,588)

(20,588)

(685)

(21,273)

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange difference on translation of

financial statements of foreign

-

-

-

-

2,372

-

2,372

(2)

2,370

operations

Total comprehensive income for

the period

-

-

-

-

2,372

(20,588)

(18,216)

(687)

(18,903)

At 31 December 2021 (unaudited)

29,072

224,877

10,729

(5,270)

3,772

(214,498)

48,682

(1,570)

47,112

2 Greatwalle Inc. • 3rd Quarterly Report 2021/22

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION
    Greatwalle Inc. (formerly known as King Force Group Holdings Limited) (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 2 January 2014. The Company's registered office is located at Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business is located at Room 2008, 20th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's shares were listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange on 20 August 2014.
    The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the provision of security guarding and property management services, and the provision of business advisory and asset management services.
    The Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and complied with accounting standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements also include the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinances and GEM Listing Rules. They are prepared under the historical cost convention.
    The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, except for the adoption of the new and revised the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
    In this report, the Group has adopted all the new and revised HKFRSs by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for this accounting period beginning on 1 April 2021. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts in the reporting period and the corresponding previous periods.
    The Group has not applied the new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of these new HKFRSs but is not yet in a position to state whether these new HKFRSs would have a material impact on its results of operations and financial position.
    The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
  2. REVENUE
    Revenue represents the net invoiced value of service rendered from the provision of security guarding and property management service (the "Security Guarding and Property Management Services") and the service income from the provision of business advisory and asset management services (the "Asset Management Services") during the period.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Provision of Security Guarding and

11,671

37,808

Property Management Services

13,390

42,545

Provision of Asset Management

479

1,781

Services

798

1,598

12,150

14,188

39,589

44,143

Greatwalle Inc. • 3rd Quarterly Report 2021/22 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

