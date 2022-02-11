Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices - 02/11/2022 | 09:22pm EST Send by mail :

GREATWALLE INC. 長城匯理公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8315) ANNOUNCEMENT OF THIRD QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together as the "Group") for the nine months ended 31 December 2021. This announcement, containing the full text of the Third Quarterly Report 2021/22 of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcement of third quarterly results. By order of the Board Greatwalle Inc. Song Xiaoming Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 11 February 2022 The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading. This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk for 7 days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be posted on the Company's website at www.kingforce.com.hk. CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE") GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration. Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report. This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 For three months ended For nine months ended 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 2 Cost of services rendered Gross profit Other income 3 Administrative expenses Finance costs 4 Loss before income tax 5 Income tax expense 6 Loss for the period Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of financial statements of foreign operations Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests 12,150 14,188 39,589 44,143 (11,516) (13,178) (38,978) (39,305) 634 1,010 611 4,838 91 17 217 5,096 (7,381) (7,720) (19,777) (22,685) (833) (839) (2,334) (2,193) (7,489) (7,532) (21,283) (14,944) (2) (7) 10 (36) (7,491) (7,539) (21,273) (14,980) 996 421 2,370 532 996 421 2,370 532 (6,495) (7,118) (18,903) (14,448) (7,360) (7,226) (20,588) (13,875) (131) (313) (685) (1,105) (7,491) (7,539) (21,273) (14,980) (6,365) (6,797) (18,216) (13,339) (130) (321) (687) (1,109) (6,495) (7,118) (18,903) (14,448) HK cents HK cents HK cents HK cents (Restated) (Restated) Loss per share for loss attributable to owners of the Company 7 - Basic and diluted (1.38) (1.35) (4.41) (4.89) Greatwalle Inc. • 3rd Quarterly Report 2021/22 1 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 Retained Share Foreign earnings/ Non- Share Share option Merger exchange Accumulated controlling capital premium reserve reserve reserve losses Total interests Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 April 2020 (audited) 12,463 153,805 8,339 (5,270) 411 (176,951) (7,203) 935 (6,268) Rights issue, net of expenses 4,155 15,681 - - - - 19,836 - 19,836 Transactions with owners 4,155 15,681 - - - - 19,836 - 19,836 Loss for the period - - - - - (13,875) (13,875) (1,105) (14,980) Other comprehensive income: Exchange difference on translation of financial statements of foreign operations - - - - 536 - 536 (4) 532 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 536 (13,875) (13,339) (1,109) (14,448) At 31 December 2020 (unaudited) 16,618 169,486 8,339 (5,270) 947 (190,826) (706) (174) (880) At 1 April 2021 (audited) 16,618 169,485 8,339 (5,270) 1,400 (193,910) (3,338) (883) (4,221) Issue of subscription shares, net of 12,454 55,392 - - - - 67,846 - 67,846 expenses Equity-settled share option expenses - - 2,390 - - - 2,390 - 2,390 Transactions with owners 12,454 55,392 2,390 - - - 70,236 - 70,236 Loss for the period - - - - - (20,588) (20,588) (685) (21,273) Other comprehensive income: Exchange difference on translation of financial statements of foreign - - - - 2,372 - 2,372 (2) 2,370 operations Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 2,372 (20,588) (18,216) (687) (18,903) At 31 December 2021 (unaudited) 29,072 224,877 10,729 (5,270) 3,772 (214,498) 48,682 (1,570) 47,112 2 Greatwalle Inc. • 3rd Quarterly Report 2021/22 NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

Greatwalle Inc. (formerly known as King Force Group Holdings Limited) (the " Company ") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 2 January 2014. The Company's registered office is located at Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business is located at Room 2008, 20th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's shares were listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange on 20 August 2014.

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the provision of security guarding and property management services, and the provision of business advisory and asset management services.

The Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and complied with accounting standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (" HKICPA "). The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements also include the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinances and GEM Listing Rules. They are prepared under the historical cost convention.

The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, except for the adoption of the new and revised the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (" HKFRSs ").

In this report, the Group has adopted all the new and revised HKFRSs by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for this accounting period beginning on 1 April 2021. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts in the reporting period and the corresponding previous periods.

The Group has not applied the new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of these new HKFRSs but is not yet in a position to state whether these new HKFRSs would have a material impact on its results of operations and financial position.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. REVENUE

Revenue represents the net invoiced value of service rendered from the provision of security guarding and property management service (the " Security Guarding and Property Management Services ") and the service income from the provision of business advisory and asset management services (the " Asset Management Services ") during the period. Three months ended Nine months ended 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Provision of Security Guarding and 11,671 37,808 Property Management Services 13,390 42,545 Provision of Asset Management 479 1,781 Services 798 1,598 12,150 14,188 39,589 44,143 Greatwalle Inc. • 3rd Quarterly Report 2021/22 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

