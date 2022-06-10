Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Greatwalle Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8315   KYG4080P1283

GREATWALLE INC.

(8315)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.5100 HKD   -5.56%
05:22aGREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices -
PU
06/01GREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
05/03GREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices -

06/10/2022 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATWALLE INC.

長城匯理公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8315)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 24 June 2022 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2022 and its publication thereof, and considering the declaration of the final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board

Greatwalle Inc.

Song Xiaoming

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Song Xiaoming, Ms, Song Shiqing and Mr. Lyu Xingyuan; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chung Man Lai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Zhongfei, Mr. Zhao Jinsong and Mr. Liu Chengwei.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Director, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company at www.kingforce.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREATWALLE INC.
05:22aGREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices -
PU
06/01GREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
05/03GREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
04/27GREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices-
PU
04/27GREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices
PU
04/27Greatwalle Inc. Appoints Lyu Xingyuan as Executive Director
CI
04/08GREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices
PU
04/08Greatwalle Inc Announces Resignation of Lin Shuxian as an Executive Director
CI
04/01GREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
03/03GREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,0 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
Net income 2021 -17,0 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2021 11,8 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 314 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart GREATWALLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Greatwalle Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREATWALLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Ming Song Chairman
Shi Qing Song Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Jin Song Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhong Fei Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheng Wei Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREATWALLE INC.28.57%40
SECOM CO., LTD.7.75%13 954
SECURITAS AB-19.61%3 734
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.12.14%1 154
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-20.13%1 091
SIS LIMITED-0.23%861