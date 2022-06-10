Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATWALLE INC.

長城匯理公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8315)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 24 June 2022 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2022 and its publication thereof, and considering the declaration of the final dividend (if any).

Greatwalle Inc.

Song Xiaoming

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Song Xiaoming, Ms, Song Shiqing and Mr. Lyu Xingyuan; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chung Man Lai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Zhongfei, Mr. Zhao Jinsong and Mr. Liu Chengwei.

