Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices

GREATWALLE INC. 長城匯理公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8315) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN (the ''Company'') will be held Drive, Hunghom Hong Kong on the following purposes: that the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Greatwalle Inc. at Unit 1112, 11/F., The Metropolis Tower, No. 10 Metropolis 16 September 2022 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) for ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors (the ''Director(s)'' ) of the Company and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022. To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix its remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2023. (a) To re-elect and appoint Mr. Song Xiaoming as an executive Director; To re-elect and appoint Mr. Su Congyue as an executive Director; To re-elect and appoint Mr. Chung Man Lai as a non-executive Director; To re-elect and appoint Mr. Zhao Jinsong as an independent non-executive Director; and To authorise the board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 1 4. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the ''GEM Listing Rules'' ) of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'' ), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company (the ''Share'' ) or securities convertible into such shares or options, warrants, or similar right to subscribe for any shares or convertible securities of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers (including but not limited to the power to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares in the capital of the Company) during or after the end of the Relevant Period; the total number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraphs (a) and (b) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) the exercise of any options granted under any share option scheme adopted by the Company or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries and/or any eligible persons thereunder of shares or rights to subscribe for shares in the capital of the Company; (iii) any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part a dividend pursuant to the articles of association of the Company (the ''Articles of Association'' ) from time to time; or (iv) an issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the time of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this Resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. 2 ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Company or the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange).'' 5. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares in the share capital of the Company on GEM of the Stock Exchange or on any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed and which is recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, and that the exercise by the Directors of all powers to repurchase such Shares are subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and requirements of the GEM Listing Rules or of any other stock exchange or the Code on Share Buy-back, as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution above shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares in accordance with the applicable requirements of the GEM Listing Rules; the total number of Shares repurchased or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the time of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this Resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. '' 3 6. ''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions 4 and 5 as set out in this notice convening the AGM of which this resolution forms part, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to Resolution 4 as set out in this notice convening the AGM of which this Resolution forms part be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the total number of Shares repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution 5 as set out in this notice convening the AGM of which this Resolution forms part, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution.'' By order of the Board Greatwalle Inc. Song Xiaoming Chairman and executive Director Hong Kong, 12 August 2022 Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxies to represent him and vote on his behalf at the AGM. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointer is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised on its behalf. Where there are joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the above AGM (or any adjournment thereof), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders present at the above AGM personally or by proxy, the person so present or vote by proxy whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such Share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company ' s branch registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the AGM and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from 9 September 2022 (Friday) to 16 September 2022 (Friday), both days inclusive. During such period, no share transfers will be affected. In order to qualify for attending the AGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on 8 September 2022 (Thursday). A form of proxy for use by shareholders of the Company at the AGM is enclosed. 4 8. If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above, or a ''black'' rainstorm warning is in effect any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the AGM, the AGM will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the websites of the Company at www.kingforce.com.hk and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk to notify members of the date, time and place of the rescheduled AGM. As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Song Xiaoming, Ms. Song Shiqing, Mr. Su Congyue; the non-executive Director is Mr. Chung Man Lai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Zhongfei, Mr. Zhao Jinsong and Mr. Liu Chengwei. This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading. 