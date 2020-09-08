Greatwalle : Announcements and Notices - [Change in Directors or of Important Executive Functions or Responsibilities / Change in... More

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREATWALLE INC.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08315)

(1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER;

(2) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

(3) CHANGE OF COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that, with effect from 25 August 2020:

1. Ms. Pang has resigned as an executive Director and the chief executive officer, the Compliance Officer and the Authorised Representative.

2.

Ms. Song has been appointed as an executive Director, the Compliance Officer and the Authorised Representative.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of director (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company") announces that Ms. Pang Xiaoli ("Ms. Pang") has resigned as an executive director, the chief executive officer, the authorised representative of the Company ("Authorised Representative") under Rule 5.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the compliance officer of the Company ("Compliance Officer") for the purpose of Rule 5.19 of the GEM Listing Rules in order to focus on her other personal business with effect from 25 August 2020.

Ms. Pang has confirmed that, she has no disagreement with the Board and the Board committees of the Company, and there are no other matters regarding her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to extend its gratitude to Ms. Pang for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of service.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board also announces that Ms. Song Shiqing ("Ms. Song") has been appointed as an executive director, the Compliance Officer and the Authorised Representative with effect from 25 August 2020. The biographical detail of Ms. Song is set out as below:

Ms. Song, aged 30, graduated from the master degree of business administration from Sun Yat-sen University. She joined Shenzhen Great Walle Investment Corp., Ltd.* (深 圳長城匯理投資股份有限公司) ("Great Walle Investment") in July 2015 and holds the position of supervisor at Great Walle Investment, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company. Currently, she is a director of Greatwalle Insurance Consulting Limited, Greatwalle Securities Limited and Greatwalle Capital Limited, all of which are subsidiaries of the Company, as well as a legal representative of Guangzhou Huiyu Commercial Company Limited, a domestic subsidiary of the Company. She was an editor for CCTV-2 (Business Channel) from May 2012 to July 2014.

Ms. Song has entered into an executive director service agreement with the Company for a fixed term of 3 years starting from 25 August 2020, and she will be entitled to an annual director's fee of HK$50,000 and a discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board, which was determined with reference to the prevailing market conditions and her roles and responsibilities in the Group. She will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

Mr. Song Xiaoming, the chairman of the Board and the executive Director, is an elder brother of Ms. Song.

As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed above, Ms. Song (i) does not,

nor did she in the past three years, hold any directorships in any listed companies; (ii)

does not hold any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) of the Company; and (iv) does not have any interests in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed herein, the Board is not aware of any information relating to Ms. Song's appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rules 17.50(2)(h) to (v) of the GEM Listing Rules, or other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Song for joining the Board.

