Greatwalle : Circulars

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Greatwalle Inc., you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale was affected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
GREATWALLE INC.
長城匯理公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8315)
PROPOSALS FOR GRANT OF ISSUE MANDATE AND
REPURCHASE MANDATE,
PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
notice convening the annual general meeting (''AGM'') of Greatwalle Inc. (the ''Company'') to be held at Unit 1112, 11/F., The Metropolis Tower, No. 10 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Hong Kong on 16 September 2022 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular.
A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the AGM, you are requested to complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so desire.
This circular and the form of proxy will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting. This circular will also be posted on the Company's website at www.kingforce.com.hk.
12 August 2022
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
- i -
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM
In view of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM to protect attending shareholders, staff and stakeholders from the risk of infection including, without limitation:
Compulsory temperature checks;
Submission of health declaration form;
Wearing of surgical face mask; and
No provision of corporate gifts, refreshments or drinks.
Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures, is with a body temperature above 37.2 degree Celsius, has any of the symptoms stated in the health declaration form or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry into the meeting venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM as an alternative to attending the AGM in person. Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement on such measures as appropriate.