    8315   KYG4080P1283

GREATWALLE INC.

(8315)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-12 am EDT
0.3300 HKD   +1.54%
Greatwalle : Circulars -

08/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Greatwalle Inc., you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale was affected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

GREATWALLE INC.

長城匯理公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8315)

PROPOSALS FOR GRANT OF ISSUE MANDATE AND

REPURCHASE MANDATE,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

  1. notice convening the annual general meeting (''AGM'') of Greatwalle Inc. (the ''Company'') to be held at Unit 1112, 11/F., The Metropolis Tower, No. 10 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Hong Kong on 16 September 2022 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the AGM, you are requested to complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so desire.

This circular and the form of proxy will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk on the ''Latest Listed Company Information'' page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting. This circular will also be posted on the Company's website at www.kingforce.com.hk.

12 August 2022

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE AGM

In view of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM to protect attending shareholders, staff and stakeholders from the risk of infection including, without limitation:

  1. Compulsory temperature checks;
  2. Submission of health declaration form;
  3. Wearing of surgical face mask; and
  4. No provision of corporate gifts, refreshments or drinks.

Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures, is with a body temperature above 37.2 degree Celsius, has any of the symptoms stated in the health declaration form or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry into the meeting venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM as an alternative to attending the AGM in person. Subject to the development of COVID-19, the Company may implement further changes and precautionary measures and may issue further announcement on such measures as appropriate.

CONTENT

Page

Characteristics of GEM of the Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

i

Precautionary Measures for the AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

Definitions . . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Introduction .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Re-Election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Notice of AGM and Proxy Arrangement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Voting by Poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Closure of Register of Members. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

-

Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix II

-

Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed

to be Re-elected and Appointed at the AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Notice of AGM

.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expression shall have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be

convened and held at Unit 1112, 11/F., The Metropolis

Tower, No. 10 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Hong Kong

on 16 September 2022 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m., the notice of

which is set out on pages 15 to 19 of this circular, and any

adjournment thereof;

''AGM Notice''

the notice convening the AGM set out on pages 15 to 19

of this circular;

''Articles of Association''

the articles of association of the Company;

''Board''

the board of Directors;

''Close Associate(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to such term under the

GEM Listing Rules;

''Company''

Greatwalle Inc. (長城匯理公司), a company incorporated

in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on GEM;

''Core Connected Person(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to such term under the

GEM Listing Rules;

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company;

''GEM''

GEM of the Stock Exchange;

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM;

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries;

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

''Issue Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors at the AGM to exercise all powers

of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with

new Shares of up to 20% of the total number of issued

Shares on the date of the AGM as set out in resolution

number 4 of the AGM Notice;

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 12 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
