Greatwalle : Company Information Sheet (GEM)

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number: N/A

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:

Greatwalle Inc. (長城匯理公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock code (ordinary shares): 08315

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 25 August 2020

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Date of initial listing on GEM: Name of Sponsor(s):

Cayman Islands 20 August 2014

TC Capital International Limited

(formerly known as "TC Capital Asia Limited")

Names of directors:

Executive Directors

(please distinguish the status of the directors

- Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)

Mr. Song Xiaoming Ms. Song Shiqing Mr. Hon Hoi Chuen Ms. Lin Shuxian

Non-executive Director Mr. Chung Man Lai

Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Guan Yan

Mr. Zhao Jinsong Mr. Li Zhongfei

Page 1 of 5

Feb 2018

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the CompanyName(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Financial year end date: Registered address:

Head office and principal place of business:

Name of shareholders

Song Xiaoming (Note)

深圳長城匯理投資股份有限公司

(Shenzhen Great Walle Investment Corp., Ltd.*)

(Note)

深圳匯理九號投資諮詢企業（有 限合夥） (Shenzhen Huili Jiu Hao Investment Consulting Enterprise Limited Partnership*)

(Note)

廣州南沙區匯銘投資業務有限 公司

(Guangzhou Nansha Huiming Investment Business Company Limited*) (Note)

Greatwalle Holding Limited (Note)

Number of shares Approximate % of

of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares")

the total number of the issued

Shares

691,743,923 55.50%

Shares

691,743,923 55.50%

Shares

691,743,923 55.50%

Shares

691,743,923 55.50%

Shares

691,743,923 55.50%

Shares

Note:

According to information available to the Company, 691,743,923 Shares are held by Greatwalle Holding Limited ("Greatwalle") in the capacity of beneficial owner. Greatwalle is wholly-owned by 廣州南沙區匯銘投資業務有 限公司 ("Nansha Huiming"). Nansha Huiming is held as to approximately 99.9992% by 深圳匯理九號投資諮詢企業（有限合夥）("Huili Jiu Hao Investment"), and as to 0.0008% by Song Xiaoming ("Mr. Song"). Huili Jiu Hao Investment is held as to 99.0% by 深圳長城匯理投資股份有限公司 ("Great Walle Investment"). Great Walle Investment is ultimately controlled by Mr. Song (as to approximately 68.9039% directly, and as to approximately 21.9995% indirectly through a wholly-owned company, 深圳 弘德商務服務有限公司). As such, each of Nansha Huiming, Huili Jiu Hao Investment, Great Walle Investment and Mr. Song is deemed to be interested in 691,743,923 shares of the Company held by Greatwalle under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

* For identification purpose only

Not applicable

31 March

Clifton House

75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350 Grand Cayman, KY1-1108 Cayman Islands

Room 2008, 20/F.,

West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong

Page 2 of 5

Feb 2018

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Web-site address (if applicable):

Share registrar:

Auditors:

B. Business activities

http://www.kingforce.com.hk

Principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands: Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited

Clifton House

75 Fort Street P.O. Box 1350 Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Cayman Islands

Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong: Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

BDO Limited

25th Floor, Wing On Centre 111 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.)

The Group engaged in (i) the provision of manned security guarding services and (ii) the provision of asset management and business advisory services.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue:

1,246,317,523

Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.01 Board lot size (in number of shares): 10,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also listed: Not applicable

D. Warrants

Stock code: Board lot size: Expiry date: Exercise price:

Conversion ratio:

(Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable

Not applicable

No. of shares falling to be issued upon Not applicable the exercise of outstanding warrants:

Feb 2018

Page 3 of 5

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of outstanding share options granted by the Company under the share option scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 are as follows:

1. The share options granted by the Company on 14 December 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 39,371,598 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.238 per Share.

2.

The share options granted by the Company on 18 April 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 22,698,295 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.0904 per Share.

3. The share options granted by the Company on 5 September 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 73,588,691 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.147 per Share.

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

Not applicable

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

Song Shiqing (宋詩情)

Song Xiaoming (宋曉明)

Hon Hoi Chuen (韓海川)

Lin Shuxian (林淑嫻)

Guan Yan (管妍)

Chung Man Lai (鍾文禮)

Li Zhongfei (李仲飛)

Zhao Jinsong (趙勁松)

Page 4 of 5

Feb 2018