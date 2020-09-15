Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/15
0.052 HKD   +4.00%
Greatwalle : Company Information Sheet (GEM)

09/15/2020 | 11:40pm EDT

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number: 20200120-F08315-0001

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:

Greatwalle Inc. (長城匯理公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock code (ordinary shares):

08315

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 10 September 2020

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Date of initial listing on GEM:

Name of Sponsor(s):

Names of directors:

(please distinguish the status of the directors

  • Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)

Cayman Islands

20 August 2014

N/A

Executive Directors

Mr. Song Xiaoming

Ms. Song Shiqing

Mr. Hon Hoi Chuen

Ms. Lin Shuxian

Non-executive Director

Mr. Chung Man Lai

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Guan Yan

Mr. Zhao Jinsong

Mr. Li Zhongfei

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):

Name of shareholders

(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the

GEM Listing Rules) and their respective

interests in the ordinary shares and other

securities of the Company

Song Xiaoming (Note)

深圳長城匯理投資股份有

限公司

(Shenzhen Great Walle

Investment Corp., Ltd.*)

(Note)

深圳匯理九號投資諮詢企

業（有限合夥）

(Shenzhen Huili Jiu Hao

Investment Consulting

Enterprise Limited

Partnership*) (Note)

FF003G

Number of

Approximate

shares of

% of the total

HK$0.01 each in

number of

the share capital

the issued

of the Company

Shares

("Shares")

922,325,231

55.50%

Shares

922,325,231

55.50%

Shares

922,325,23155.50% Shares

廣州南沙區匯銘

922,325,231

55.50%

投資業務有限公司

Shares

(Guangzhou Nansha

Huiming Investment

Business Company

Limited*) (Note)

Greatwalle Holding

922,325,231

55.50%

Limited (Note)

Shares

Note:

According to information available to the Company, 922,325,231

Shares are held by Greatwalle Holding Limited ("Greatwalle") in the

capacity of beneficial owner. Greatwalle is wholly-owned by 廣州

南 沙 區 匯 銘 投 資 業 務 有 限 公 司 ("Nansha Huiming"). Nansha

Huiming is held as to approximately 91.9992% by 深圳匯理九號投

資諮詢企業（有限合夥）("Huili Jiu Hao Investment"), and as to

0.0008% by Song Xiaoming ("Mr. Song"). Huili Jiu Hao Investment

is held as to 99.0% by 深圳長城匯理投資股份有限公司 ("Great

Walle Investment"). Great Walle Investment is ultimately controlled

by Mr. Song (as to approximately 68.9039% directly, and as to

approximately 21.9995% indirectly through a wholly-owned

company, 深圳弘德商務服務有限公司). As such, each of Nansha

Huiming, Huili Jiu Hao Investment, Great Walle Investment and Mr.

Song is deemed to be interested in 922,325,231 shares of the

Company held by Greatwalle under the Securities and Futures

Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

* For identification purpose only

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or

the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within

the same group as the Company:

Not applicable

Financial year end date:

31 March

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Registered address:

Clifton House

75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350

Grand Cayman KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

Head office and principal place of business:

Room 2008, 20/F.,

West Tower, Shun Tak Centre,

200 Connaught Road Central,

Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

Share registrar:

Auditors:

B. Business activities

http://www.kingforce.com.hk

Principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands:

Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited

Clifton House

75 Fort Street

P.O. Box 1350

Grand Cayman

KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong: Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

BDO Limited

25th Floor, Wing On Centre

111 Connaught Road Central

Hong Kong

(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.) The Group engaged in (i) the provision of manned security guarding services; (ii) the provision of mobile games;

  1. the provision of mobile games to the overseas markets; (iv) the provision of e-Education and security services; and (v) the provision of business advisory and management services.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue:

1,661,756,697

Par value of ordinary shares in issue:

HK$0.01

Board lot size (in number of shares):

10,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

which ordinary shares are also listed:

Not applicable

D. Warrants

Stock code:

Not applicable

Board lot size:

Not applicable

Expiry date:

Not applicable

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Exercise price:

Not applicable

Conversion ratio:

Not applicable

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

Not applicable

No. of shares falling to be issued upon Not applicable the exercise of outstanding warrants:

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of outstanding share options granted by the Company under the share option scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 are as follows:

  1. The share options granted by the Company on 14 December 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 40,114,458 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.2340 per Share.
  2. The share options granted by the Company on 18 April 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 23,126,565 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.0890 per Share.
  3. The share options granted by the Company on 5 September 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 74,977,156 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.1440 per Share.

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

Not applicable

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:39:06 UTC
