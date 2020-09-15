Greatwalle : Company Information Sheet (GEM)

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
Company name:
Greatwalle Inc. (長城匯理公司)
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Stock code (ordinary shares):
08315
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.
The information in this sheet was updated as of 10September2020
A. General
Place of incorporation:
Date of initial listing on GEM:
Name of Sponsor(s):
Names of directors:
(please distinguish the status of the directors
Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)
Cayman Islands
20 August 2014
N/A
Executive Directors
Mr. Song Xiaoming
Ms. Song Shiqing
Mr. Hon Hoi Chuen
Ms. Lin Shuxian
Non-executive Director
Mr. Chung Man Lai
Independent Non-executive Directors
Ms. Guan Yan
Mr. Zhao Jinsong
Mr. Li Zhongfei
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s):
Name of shareholders
(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the
GEM Listing Rules) and their respective
interests in the ordinary shares and other
securities of the Company
Song Xiaoming (Note)
深圳長城匯理投資股份有
限公司
(Shenzhen Great Walle
Investment Corp., Ltd.*)
(Note)
深圳匯理九號投資諮詢企
業（有限合夥）
(Shenzhen Huili Jiu Hao
Investment Consulting
Enterprise Limited
Partnership*) (Note)
FF003G
Number of
Approximate
shares of
% of the total
HK$0.01 each in
number of
the share capital
the issued
of the Company
Shares
("Shares")
922,325,231
55.50%
Shares
922,325,231
55.50%
Shares
922,325,23155.50% Shares
廣州南沙區匯銘
922,325,231
55.50%
投資業務有限公司
Shares
(Guangzhou Nansha
Huiming Investment
Business Company
Limited*) (Note)
Greatwalle Holding
922,325,231
55.50%
Limited (Note)
Shares
Note:
According to information available to the Company, 922,325,231
Shares are held by Greatwalle Holding Limited ("Greatwalle") in the
capacity of beneficial owner. Greatwalle is wholly-owned by 廣州
Principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands:
Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited
Clifton House
75 Fort Street
P.O. Box 1350
Grand Cayman
KY1-1108
Cayman Islands
Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong: Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
BDO Limited
25th Floor, Wing On Centre
111 Connaught Road Central
Hong Kong
(Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.) The Group engaged in (i) the provision of manned security guarding services; (ii) the provision of mobile games;
the provision of mobile games to the overseas markets; (iv) the provision of e-Education and security services; and (v) the provision of business advisory and management services.
C. Ordinary shares
Number of ordinary shares in issue:
1,661,756,697
Par value of ordinary shares in issue:
HK$0.01
Board lot size (in number of shares):
10,000
Name of other stock exchange(s) on
which ordinary shares are also listed:
Not applicable
D. Warrants
Stock code:
Not applicable
Board lot size:
Not applicable
Expiry date:
Not applicable
Exercise price:
Not applicable
Conversion ratio:
Not applicable
(Not applicable if the warrant is
denominated in dollar value of
conversion right)
No. of warrants outstanding:
Not applicable
No. of shares falling to be issued upon Not applicable the exercise of outstanding warrants:
E. Other securities
Details of any other securities in issue.
(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).
As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of outstanding share options granted by the Company under the share option scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 are as follows:
The share options granted by the Company on 14 December 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 40,114,458 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.2340 per Share.
The share options granted by the Company on 18 April 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 23,126,565 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.0890 per Share.
The share options granted by the Company on 5 September 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 74,977,156 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.1440 per Share.
(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).
If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.
Not applicable
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
