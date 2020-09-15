Greatwalle : Company Information Sheet (GEM) 0 09/15/2020 | 11:40pm EDT Send by mail :

FF003G THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited) APPENDIX 5 FORMS RELATING TO LISTING FORM F GEM COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET Case Number: 20200120-F08315-0001 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet. Company name: Greatwalle Inc. (長城匯理公司) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock code (ordinary shares): 08315 This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities. The information in this sheet was updated as of 10 September 2020 A. General Place of incorporation: Date of initial listing on GEM: Name of Sponsor(s): Names of directors: (please distinguish the status of the directors Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive) Cayman Islands 20 August 2014 N/A Executive Directors Mr. Song Xiaoming Ms. Song Shiqing Mr. Hon Hoi Chuen Ms. Lin Shuxian Non-executive Director Mr. Chung Man Lai Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Guan Yan Mr. Zhao Jinsong Mr. Li Zhongfei Page 1 of 5 Feb 2018 THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited) Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): Name of shareholders (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company Song Xiaoming (Note) 深圳長城匯理投資股份有 限公司 (Shenzhen Great Walle Investment Corp., Ltd.*) (Note) 深圳匯理九號投資諮詢企 業（有限合夥） (Shenzhen Huili Jiu Hao Investment Consulting Enterprise Limited Partnership*) (Note) FF003G Number of Approximate shares of % of the total HK$0.01 each in number of the share capital the issued of the Company Shares ("Shares") 922,325,231 55.50% Shares 922,325,231 55.50% Shares 922,325,23155.50% Shares 廣州南沙區匯銘 922,325,231 55.50% 投資業務有限公司 Shares (Guangzhou Nansha Huiming Investment Business Company Limited*) (Note) Greatwalle Holding 922,325,231 55.50% Limited (Note) Shares Note: According to information available to the Company, 922,325,231 Shares are held by Greatwalle Holding Limited ("Greatwalle") in the capacity of beneficial owner. Greatwalle is wholly-owned by 廣州 南 沙 區 匯 銘 投 資 業 務 有 限 公 司 ("Nansha Huiming"). Nansha Huiming is held as to approximately 91.9992% by 深圳匯理九號投 資諮詢企業（有限合夥）("Huili Jiu Hao Investment"), and as to 0.0008% by Song Xiaoming ("Mr. Song"). Huili Jiu Hao Investment is held as to 99.0% by 深圳長城匯理投資股份有限公司 ("Great Walle Investment"). Great Walle Investment is ultimately controlled by Mr. Song (as to approximately 68.9039% directly, and as to approximately 21.9995% indirectly through a wholly-owned company, 深圳弘德商務服務有限公司). As such, each of Nansha Huiming, Huili Jiu Hao Investment, Great Walle Investment and Mr. Song is deemed to be interested in 922,325,231 shares of the Company held by Greatwalle under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). * For identification purpose only Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company: Not applicable Financial year end date: 31 March Page 2 of 5 Feb 2018 FF003G THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited) Registered address: Clifton House 75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350 Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Cayman Islands Head office and principal place of business: Room 2008, 20/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong Web-site address (if applicable): Share registrar: Auditors: B. Business activities http://www.kingforce.com.hk Principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands: Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited Clifton House 75 Fort Street P.O. Box 1350 Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Cayman Islands Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong: Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54 Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong BDO Limited 25th Floor, Wing On Centre 111 Connaught Road Central Hong Kong (Please insert here a brief description of the business activities undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries.) The Group engaged in (i) the provision of manned security guarding services; (ii) the provision of mobile games; the provision of mobile games to the overseas markets; (iv) the provision of e-Education and security services; and (v) the provision of business advisory and management services. C. Ordinary shares Number of ordinary shares in issue: 1,661,756,697 Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.01 Board lot size (in number of shares): 10,000 Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also listed: Not applicable D. Warrants Stock code: Not applicable Board lot size: Not applicable Expiry date: Not applicable Page 3 of 5 Feb 2018 FF003G THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited) Exercise price: Not applicable Conversion ratio: Not applicable (Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right) No. of warrants outstanding: Not applicable No. of shares falling to be issued upon Not applicable the exercise of outstanding warrants: E. Other securities Details of any other securities in issue. (i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees). As at the date of this company information sheet, particulars of outstanding share options granted by the Company under the share option scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 are as follows: The share options granted by the Company on 14 December 2018 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 40,114,458 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.2340 per Share. The share options granted by the Company on 18 April 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 23,126,565 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.0890 per Share. The share options granted by the Company on 5 September 2019 which remains outstanding entitling the option holders to subscribe for a total of 74,977,156 Shares with exercise price of HK$0.1440 per Share. (Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed). If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor. Not applicable Responsibility statement The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading. The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate. The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information. Page 4 of 5 Feb 2018

