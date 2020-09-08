Greatwalle : Constitutional Documents

AMENDED AND RESTATED
MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES
OF
ASSOCIATION
OF
GREATWALLE INC.
長城匯理公司
(as amended and restated by a Special Resolution passed on 4
September 2018)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION .......................................................................................................... 3
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION ..................................................................................................................... 7
SHARES, WARRANTS AND MODIFICATION OF RIGHTS .................................................................... 11
REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE CERTIFICATES ........................................................... 15
LIEN ................................................................................................................................................................. 17
CALLS ON SHARES ...................................................................................................................................... 18
TRANSFER OF SHARES ............................................................................................................................... 20
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES ...................................................................................................................... 22
FORFEITURE OF SHARES ........................................................................................................................... 22
GENERAL MEETINGS .................................................................................................................................. 24
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS ............................................................................................... 26
VOTES OF SHAREHOLDERS ...................................................................................................................... 28
APPOINTMENT OF PROXY AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE .................................................. 29
REGISTERED OFFICE ................................................................................................................................... 32
BOARD OF DIRECTORS ............................................................................................................................... 32
APPOINTMENT AND ROTATIONOF DIRECTORS ................................................................................. 38
BORROWING POWERS ................................................................................................................................ 39
MANAGING DIRECTORS, ETC ................................................................................................................... 40
MANAGEMENT ............................................................................................................................................. 41
MANAGERS .................................................................................................................................................... 41
CHAIRMAN AND OTHEROFFICERS ........................................................................................................ 42
PROCEEDINGS OF THEDIRECTORS ........................................................................................................ 42
MINUTES AND CORPORATERECORDS .................................................................................................. 44
SECRETARY ................................................................................................................................................... 44
GENERAL MANAGEMENT AND USE OF THE SEAL ............................................................................. 45
AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS ...................................................................................................... 46
CAPITALISATION OF RESERVES .............................................................................................................. 47
DIVIDENDS AND RESERVES ..................................................................................................................... 48
RECORD DATE .............................................................................................................................................. 54
ANNUAL RETURNS ...................................................................................................................................... 55
AUDITORS ...................................................................................................................................................... 56
NOTICES ......................................................................................................................................................... 57
INFORMATION .............................................................................................................................................. 59
WINDING UP .................................................................................................................................................. 59
INDEMNITY .................................................................................................................................................... 60
UNTRACEABLE SHAREHOLDERS ............................................................................................................ 61
DESTRUCTION OFDOCUMENTS .............................................................................................................. 61
SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT RESERVE ............................................................................................................. 62
STOCK ............................................................................................................................................................. 64
THE COMPANIES LAW (AS REVISED)
EXEMPTED COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
AMENDED AND RESTATED
MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION
OF
GREATWALLE INC.
長城匯理公司
(the "Company")
(Adopted by a Special Resolution passed on 4 September 2018)
1. The name of the Company is Greatwalle Inc. 長城匯理公司.
2. The registered office will be situate at the offices of Appleby Trust (Cayman) Ltd., Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands or at such other place in the Cayman Islands as the Directors may from time to time decide.
3. The objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted and except as prohibited or limited by the laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company shall have full power and authority to carry out any object and shall have and be capable of from time to time and at all times exercising any and all of the powers at any time or from time to time exercisable by a natural person or body corporate in any part of the world whether as principal, agent, contractor or otherwise.
4. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the objects of the Company shall include, but without limitation, the following:-
4.1 To carry on the business of an investment company and for that purpose to acquire and hold, either in the name of the Company or in that of any nominee, land and real estate, gold and silver bullion, shares (including shares in the Company), stocks, debentures, debenture stock, bonds, notes, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company wherever incorporated or carrying on business and debentures, debenture stock, bonds, notes, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any government, sovereign, ruler, commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, dependent, municipal, local or otherwise in any part of the world.
4.2 To lend money with or without security either at interest or without and to invest money of the Company in such manner as the Directors think fit.
4.3 To acquire by purchase, lease, exchange, or otherwise lands, houses, buildings and other property or any interest in the same in any part of the world.
4.4 To carry on the business of a commodity, commodity futures and forward contracts trader and for that purpose to enter into spot, future or forward contracts for the purchase and sale of any commodity including, but without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing,
