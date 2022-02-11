Greatwalle : Financial Statements/ESG Information -
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT
2021/22
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
For three months ended
For nine months ended
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
2
Cost of services rendered
Gross profit
Other income
3
Administrative expenses
Finance costs
4
Loss before income tax
5
Income tax expense
6
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income
that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange difference on translation of financial statements
of foreign operations
Other comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income for the period
Loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
12,150
14,188
39,589
44,143
(11,516) (13,178) (38,978) (39,305)
634
1,010
611
4,838
91
17
217
5,096
(7,381)
(7,720)
(19,777)
(22,685)
(833)
(839)
(2,334)
(2,193)
(7,489)
(7,532)
(21,283)
(14,944)
(2)
(7)
10
(36)
(7,491)
(7,539)
(21,273)
(14,980)
996
421
2,370
532
996
421
2,370
532
(6,495)
(7,118)
(18,903)
(14,448)
(7,360)
(7,226)
(20,588)
(13,875)
(131)
(313)
(685)
(1,105)
(7,491)
(7,539)
(21,273)
(14,980)
(6,365)
(6,797)
(18,216)
(13,339)
(130)
(321)
(687)
(1,109)
(6,495)
(7,118)
(18,903)
(14,448)
HK cents
HK cents
HK cents
HK cents
(Restated)
(Restated)
Loss per share for loss attributable to
owners of the Company
7
- Basic and diluted
(1.38)
(1.35)
(4.41)
(4.89)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Retained
Share
Foreign
earnings/
Non-
Share
Share
option
Merger
exchange
Accumulated
controlling
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
reserve
losses
Total
interests
Total
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
At 1 April 2020 (audited)
12,463
153,805
8,339
(5,270)
411
(176,951)
(7,203)
935
(6,268)
Rights issue, net of expenses
4,155
15,681
-
-
-
-
19,836
-
19,836
Transactions with owners
4,155
15,681
-
-
-
-
19,836
-
19,836
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(13,875)
(13,875)
(1,105)
(14,980)
Other comprehensive income:
Exchange difference on translation of
financial statements of foreign
operations
-
-
-
-
536
-
536
(4)
532
Total comprehensive income for
the period
-
-
-
-
536
(13,875)
(13,339)
(1,109)
(14,448)
At 31 December 2020 (unaudited)
16,618
169,486
8,339
(5,270)
947
(190,826)
(706)
(174)
(880)
At 1 April 2021 (audited)
16,618
169,485
8,339
(5,270)
1,400
(193,910)
(3,338)
(883)
(4,221)
Issue of subscription shares, net of
12,454
55,392
-
-
-
-
67,846
-
67,846
expenses
Equity-settled share option expenses
-
-
2,390
-
-
-
2,390
-
2,390
Transactions with owners
12,454
55,392
2,390
-
-
-
70,236
-
70,236
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(20,588)
(20,588)
(685)
(21,273)
Other comprehensive income:
Exchange difference on translation of
financial statements of foreign
-
-
-
-
2,372
-
2,372
(2)
2,370
operations
Total comprehensive income for
the period
-
-
-
-
2,372
(20,588)
(18,216)
(687)
(18,903)
At 31 December 2021 (unaudited)
29,072
224,877
10,729
(5,270)
3,772
(214,498)
48,682
(1,570)
47,112
NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION
Greatwalle Inc. (formerly known as King Force Group Holdings Limited) (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 2 January 2014. The Company's registered office is located at Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business is located at Room 2008, 20th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's shares were listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange on 20 August 2014.
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the provision of security guarding and property management services, and the provision of business advisory and asset management services.
The Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and complied with accounting standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements also include the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinances and GEM Listing Rules. They are prepared under the historical cost convention.
The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, except for the adoption of the new and revised the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
In this report, the Group has adopted all the new and revised HKFRSs by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for this accounting period beginning on 1 April 2021. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts in the reporting period and the corresponding previous periods.
The Group has not applied the new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of these new HKFRSs but is not yet in a position to state whether these new HKFRSs would have a material impact on its results of operations and financial position.
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
REVENUE
Revenue represents the net invoiced value of service rendered from the provision of security guarding and property management service (the "Security Guarding and Property Management Services") and the service income from the provision of business advisory and asset management services (the "Asset Management Services") during the period.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Provision of Security Guarding and
11,671
37,808
Property Management Services
13,390
42,545
Provision of Asset Management
479
1,781
Services
798
1,598
12,150
14,188
39,589
44,143
