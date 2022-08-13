Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greatwalle : Financial Statements/ESG Information -

08/13/2022 | 05:43am EDT
GREATWALLE INC.

長 城 匯 理 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Stock Code: 8315

FIRST

QUARTERLY

REPORT

2022/23

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this report misleading.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

For the three months ended

30 June

Notes

2022

2021

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

2

19,832

14,854

Cost of services rendered

(18,750)

(14,589)

Gross profit

1,082

265

Other income

3

621

96

Administrative expenses

(5,662)

(4,978)

Finance costs

4

(776)

(742)

Loss before income tax

5

(4,735)

(5,359)

Income tax expense

6

(1)

13

Loss for the period

(4,736)

(5,346)

Other comprehensive income that may be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation

(3,198)

of financial statements of foreign operations

1,199

Other comprehensive income for the period

(3,198)

1,199

Total comprehensive income for the period

(7,934)

(4,147)

Loss for the period attributable to:

(4,636)

Owners of the Company

(5,081)

Non-controlling interests

(100)

(265)

(4,736)

(5,346)

Total comprehensive income

for the period attributable to:

(7,817)

Owners of the Company

(3,877)

Non-controlling interests

(117)

(270)

(7,934)

(4,147)

HK cents

HK cents

(Restated)

Loss per share for loss attributable to owners of

the Company

8

(0.8)

- Basic and diluted

(1.45)

Greatwalle Inc. • 1st Quarterly Report 2022/23 1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Share

Foreign

Non-

(Capital

Share

Share

option

Merger

exchange

Accumulated

controlling

deficiency)/

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

losses

Total

interests

Total equity

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 April 2021 (audited)

16,618

169,485

8,339

(5,270)

1,400

(193,910)

(3,338)

(883)

(4,221)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,081)

(5,081)

(265)

(5,346)

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange difference on

translation of financial

statements for foreign

operations

-

-

-

-

1,204

-

1,204

(5)

1,199

Total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

1,204

(5,081)

(3,877)

(270)

(4,147)

At 30 June 2021 (unaudited)

16,618

169,485

8,339

(5,270)

2,604

(198,991)

(7,215)

(1,153)

(8,368)

At 1 April 2022 (audited)

29,072

224,877

7,241

(5,270)

3,771

(225,928)

33,763

(2,828)

30,935

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(4,636)

(4,636)

(100)

(4,736)

Other comprehensive income:

Exchange difference on

translation of financial

statements for foreign

operations

-

-

-

-

(3,181)

-

(3,181)

(17)

(3,198)

Total comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

-

(3,181)

(4,636)

(7,817)

(117)

(7,934)

At 30 June 2022 (unaudited)

29,072

224,877

7,241

(5,270)

590

(230,564)

25,946

(2,945)

23,001

2 Greatwalle Inc. • 1st Quarterly Report 2022/23

NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND BASIS OF PREPARATION
    Greatwalle Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 2 January 2014. The Company's registered office is located at Clifton House, 75 Fort Street, P.O. Box 1350, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business is located at Room 2008, 20th Floor, West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's shares were listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange on 20 August 2014.
    The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the provision of security guarding and property management services, and the provision of asset management services.
    The Group's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and complied with accounting standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements also include the applicable disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinances and GEM Listing Rules. They are prepared under the historical cost convention.
    The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, except for the adoption of the new and revised the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").
    In this report, the Group has adopted all the new and revised HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting period beginning on 1 April 2022. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies and amounts in the Reporting Period and the corresponding previous periods.
    The Group has not applied the new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of these new HKFRSs but is not yet in a position to state whether these new HKFRSs would have a material impact on its results of operations and financial position.
    The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.
  2. REVENUE
    Revenue represents the net invoiced value of service rendered from the provision of security guarding and property management services and the service income from the provision of asset management services during the period.

Three months ended

30 June

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing Operations

Provision of security guarding and property management services

19,659

14,150

Provision of asset management services

173

704

19,832

14,854

Greatwalle Inc. • 1st Quarterly Report 2022/23 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 12 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 09:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
