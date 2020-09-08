Greatwalle : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Greatwalle Inc.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 03/09/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

8315

N/A

Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) HK$0.01 HK$40,000,000 0 HK$0.01 HK$40,000,000 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Ordinary Shares

4,000,000,000

Description :

0

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$40,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,246,317,523 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,246,317,523 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM Granted

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.238 per share Date of Grant (14/12/2018)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.0904 per share

Date of Grant (18/4/2019)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.147 per share Date of Grant (5/9/2019)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

-

-

-

Movement during the month Exercised No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month - 39,371,598 - 22,698,295 - 73,588,691 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019

CancelledLapsed

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nil

