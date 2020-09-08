Greatwalle : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Greatwalle Inc.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 03/09/2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
8315
N/A
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$40,000,000
|
0
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$40,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Ordinary Shares
4,000,000,000
Description :
0
No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$40,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,246,317,523
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,246,317,523
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
Granted
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.238 per share Date of Grant (14/12/2018)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.0904 per share
Date of Grant (18/4/2019)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.147 per share Date of Grant (5/9/2019)
ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
-
-
-
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
Exercised
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
-
|
39,371,598
|
-
|
22,698,295
|
-
|
73,588,691
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
0
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
March 2019
CancelledLapsed
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.