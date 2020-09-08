Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Greatwalle Inc.    8315   KYG4080P1028

GREATWALLE INC.

(8315)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/07
0.054 HKD   +8.00%
06:09aGREATWALLE : Company Information Sheet (GEM)
PU
06:09aGREATWALLE : Monthly Returns
PU
06:09aGREATWALLE : Constitutional Documents
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greatwalle : Monthly Returns

09/08/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Greatwalle Inc.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) 03/09/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

8315

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.01

HK$40,000,000

0

HK$0.01

HK$40,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Ordinary Shares

4,000,000,000

Description :

0

No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$40,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,246,317,523

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,246,317,523

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

Granted

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.238 per share Date of Grant (14/12/2018)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.0904 per share

Date of Grant (18/4/2019)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted on 31 July 2014 Exercise price: HK$0.147 per share Date of Grant (5/9/2019)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

-

-

-

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

-

39,371,598

-

22,698,295

-

73,588,691

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

CancelledLapsed

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:09:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 41,2 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
Net income 2020 -38,8 M -5,01 M -5,01 M
Net Debt 2020 12,7 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,3 M 8,68 M 8,68 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart GREATWALLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Greatwalle Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREATWALLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ming Song Chairman
Hoi Chuen Hon Executive Director
Shu Xian Lin Executive Director
Yan Guan Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Song Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREATWALLE INC.-25.00%9
SECOM CO., LTD.0.59%20 201
SECURITAS AB-23.41%5 147
G4S PLC-35.05%2 881
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-42.50%1 385
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-45.51%1 327
