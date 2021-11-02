Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Greatwalle Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8315   KYG4080P1283

GREATWALLE INC.

(8315)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11/02
0.2 HKD   +2.56%
11/02Monthly Returns
PU
11/02Announcements and Notices - [Date of Board Meeting]
PU
10/11GREATWALLE : Announcements and Notices -
PU
Monthly Returns

11/02/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

October 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Greatwalle Inc. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted:

03

November 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

08315

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

800,000,000

HKD

0.05

HKD

40,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

HKD

0

Balance at close of the month

800,000,000

HKD

0.05

HKD

40,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

40,000,000

Page 1 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

08315

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

581,442,248

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

581,442,248

Page 2 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

08315

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Share option scheme

12,648,196

Granted

33,235,133

45,883,329

45,883,329

0

adopted on 31 July

2014.

General Meeting approval

31 July 2014

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

Page 3 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 4 of 6

v 1.0.1

FF301

V. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Submitted by:

Lin Shuxian

Title:

Executive Director

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

  1. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.

Page 5 of 6

v 1.0.1



Disclaimer

Greatwalle Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
