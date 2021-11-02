Monthly Returns

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
October 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Greatwalle Inc. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted:
03
November 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
08315
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
800,000,000
HKD
0.05
HKD
40,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
HKD
0
Balance at close of the month
800,000,000
HKD
0.05
HKD
40,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
40,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
08315
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
581,442,248
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
581,442,248
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
08315
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Share option scheme
12,648,196
Granted
33,235,133
45,883,329
45,883,329
0
adopted on 31 July
2014.
General Meeting approval
31 July 2014
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable
V. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Submitted by:
Lin Shuxian
Title:
Executive Director
(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)
Notes
SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
