    501455   INE224A01026

GREAVES COTTON LIMITED

(501455)
Greaves Cotton : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
GREAVES

SINCE 1859

21st February, 2022

The Manager - Listing

The Manager - Listing

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Code: 501455

NSE Code: GREAVESCOT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investors Virtual Meeting with the Company is as under:

Date

Type of Interaction

Interaction with

Venue

Type of Meeting

( One-to-one / Group)

22nd February, 2022

Audio-visual means

Capital World Investors

Mumbai

One-to-one

The above schedule is subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investor's / Company.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Greaves Cotton Limited

Atindra Basu

General Counsel and Company Secretary

GREAVES COTTON LIMITED

Email ID: investorservices@greavescotton.com Website: www.greavescotton.com

Registered Office: Unit No. 701, 7th Floor, Tower 3, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai 400 070, India

Tel: +91 22 41711700 CIN: L99999MH1922PLC000987

Disclaimer

Greaves Cotton Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
