Greaves Cotton : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

21st February, 2022
The Manager - Listing
The Manager - Listing
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Code: 501455
NSE Code: GREAVESCOT
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investors Virtual Meeting with the Company is as under:
Date
Type of Interaction
Interaction with
Venue
Type of Meeting
22nd February, 2022
Audio-visual means
Capital World Investors
Mumbai
One-to-one
The above schedule is subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investor's / Company.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Greaves Cotton Limited
Atindra Basu
General Counsel and Company Secretary
GREAVES COTTON LIMITED
Email ID: investorservices@greavescotton.com Website: www.greavescotton.com
Registered Office: Unit No. 701, 7th Floor, Tower 3, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai 400 070, India
Tel: +91 22 41711700 CIN: L99999MH1922PLC000987
