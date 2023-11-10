2023-11-07

Recently, the list of "Performance Award" was released by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI). Gree won the AHRI awards again for its 100% success rate in AHRI'S performance certification program for the three-year period 2020~2022. The product categories recognized this time include Air-Cooled Water-Chilling Packages, Water-Cooled Water-Chilling and Heat Pump Water-Heating Packages, Forced-Circulation Heating and Cooling Coils, Central Station Air-Handling Unit Casings, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps and Variable Refrigerant Flow.





As one of the most authoritative certification organizations in the world, AHRI conducts rigorous sampling tests on all listed products annually to ensure the quality of its recognized products. Since Gree joined AHRI in 2009, it has been praised by AHRI for many times with its leading product technology and solid product quality, which not only proves the quality of Gree products, but also provides high-quality support for Chinese manufacturing to expand overseas markets and Chinese self-owned brands to go global.

The key to the high-quality development of Chinese manufacturing is to always maintain the vitality and driving force of innovation. Gree believes that technological innovation never ends, and in the past decade, it continuously improved its professional global certification technical team and advanced experimental facilities, realizing the transformation from the leader specialized in air conditioning to a diversified scientific and technological global industrial group with products sold to more than 180 countries and regions and breakthroughs in various core technologies.





At present, with 37 technologies identified as "world-leading" and nearly 110,000 patent applications, Gree has become the company that has the most patents in the household appliances industry. It is worth mentioning that in 2015, Gree's State Key Laboratory of Green Air-conditioning Equipment and System was successfully approved, becoming the only refrigeration and air conditioning enterprise approved in this field.





In the 2022 World Cup, Gree provided more than 40,000 sets of air conditioning equipment for Qatar Education City Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Madinatna Fan Village and many other stadiums, including split-type air conditioners, GMV, FCU, FCU, U-match and rooftop units. These are all independently developed by Gree with core technologies. In Qatar, where the average temperature is higher than 30℃, Gree not only created a brisk ambience for the football players and audience of the World Cup, but also built up the technological heat of Chinese products.





Facing the future, Gree will always adhere to the concept of "Made in China, Loved by the World", and constantly strengthen technological innovation and quality management by focusing on the core technologies, so as to provide excellent products and technical services for global customers with higher efficiency and better quality.