Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : Awarded Par Excellence of ICQCC

2021-12-10

Recently, with the theme of "Quality Concepts Facilitating Societal and Economic Turnaround", the 46th International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) was held in Hyderabad,India. The "DASHENGGUILAI" QC circle team from Quality Control department of GREE ELECTRIC APPLIACNES, INC. OF ZHUHAI stood out from 904 participants and was awarded the Par Excellence, demonstrating the outstanding quality management strength of Gree.

ICQCC is jointly initiated by 13 national and regional industrial standards associations, including China Association for Quality, Singapore Productivity Association, the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers, Korean Standards Association, etc., covering many participants of wide industries. It's been held successfully for 46 sessions since 1976 and is prestigious in quality management field with the reputation of "Olympics for Quality".

Founded in 2011, Gree "DASHENGGUILAI" QC circle team is mainly responsible for failure analysis of semiconductor devices, as well as the improvement on controller quality in production and after-sales service. The members include industry experts on controller semiconductors, quality engineers, senior technicians and failure analysis laboratory technicians. Adhering to the spirit of "Trace to the Source and Pursue Perfection", the team launches quality management activities with the quality technology innovation circle D-CTFP, and continuously exploring and innovating in technologies to strive for the goal of no after-sales services.

The team has enhanced the reliability of semiconductor devices by studying its reliability technologies actively over the past ten years, which not only brought considerable economic benefit for the company, but also won wide recognition in the industry. In 2018, the team was awarded the National Excellent Quality Management Team, Best Achievements of National Excellent Quality Management Team on Light Industry and the silver prize of 40th Anniversary of National QC Team Sharing Conference; in 2019, it won the gold award of ICQCC; in 2020, it won the Highest Demonstration-scale Achievement of Achievement Presentation Competition of National QC Team.

Gree has always regarded product quality as the development foundation for an enterprise. It has built the "Perfect Quality" management mode creatively, thus forming the unique quality management culture.

In 1995, based on the quality management status at that time, Gree set up the unique In-coming Materials Inspection Factory in the industry, to conduct "customs-type" screening for the outsourced components strictly. Since then, Gree has been putting quality concept into every link of production. In 2012, T9 Overall Quality Control Mode, which is led by Dong Mingzhu, further upgraded quality monitoring standards with D-CTFP quality technology innovation cycle as the core; later in 2016, this mode was upgraded to Gree "Perfect Quality" management mode which is consistent with the goal of "Made in China, Loved by the World".

The "Perfect Quality" management mode is created by Gree independently. It can continuously improve the organization's processing capability through system integration. Meanwhile, it combines forward quality motivation with reverse quality drive to form closed-loop control and pursue perfection. In 2018, Gree won the highest honor in the quality field of China, the 3rd China Quality Award with this management mode.

In 2019, the Innovation Cycle Guide Quality Management Based on Customer Demand, which Gree had participated in drafting, was approved as national standards. In September of 2021, Dong received China Quality Award of Nomination due to the excellent contributions in quality management field, thus becoming the "First Person"who took this award in quality field in Guangdong.







Just as Dong said, "To ensure product quality and safety is not only the obligation of a responsible enterprise, but also the basic commitment of "Made in China" to global consumers,"Gree will stick to the original aspiration, the concept of making perfection more perfect and the pursuit of remarkable quality in the future, providing perfect products and services for consumers to realize the goal of "Made in China, Loved by the World".