Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000651   CNE0000001D4

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

(000651)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : Core Technology Won the First Prize of Quality Innovation Award

02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gree's Core Technology Won the First Prize of Quality Innovation Award
2022-02-15
Recently, the 2021 Quality Innovation Award Ceremony came to a successful conclusion. After strict evaluation by 12 national judges from Finland, Sweden and other countries, Gree's "Air Disinfection and Purification Solution Based on CKER (Coronavirus Killer) System and its Application" won the first prize. This is also the first time that Gree's core technology has won the first prize of Quality Innovation Award.

Q:What is the Quality Innovation Award?

A:The Quality Innovation Award was initiated by the Finnish Quality Association in 2007. Currently, quality organizations from more than 20 countries including Russia, China, Sweden, Spain, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Israel and India have participated in it. The China Association for Quality stated that the Quality Innovation Award has built a platform for exchanging international cutting-edge quality management concepts, disseminating the best quality innovation practices, and promoting international quality cooperation, which is of positive significance for promoting the development of global quality undertakings.

The award-winning CKER system is a disinfection and purification technology independently developed by the Gree R&D team at the crucial moment of pandemic prevention and control, based on the etiological and transmission characteristics of the novel coronavirus.

Q:Let's know more about this awesome technology!

A:As Gree's star product against the pandemic, Gree Lasso series air purifier is equipped with CKER virus purification system, which effectively kills bacteria and viruses through three steps of killing, filtering and eliminating, and achieves efficient removal of aerosols and particulate matter, fundamentally blocking the transmission path of viruses in the air.

Gree Lasso air purifier using the CKER system is designed with our independently-developed CEP plasma constant-effect purification technology and the complex wind field internal surface temperature control technology based on the target temperature, which are both independently developed by Gree. It can effectively capture and kill viruses in the air and reduce the concentration of airborne viruses.


No. 1: Gree independently developed CEP plasma constant-effect purification technology - killing viruses without secondary pollution

The CEP plasma constant-effect purification technology utilizes high-voltage ionization technology to generate plasma at the generator, destroy the cell wall of bacteria and the protein structure of viruses, and adsorb the particulate debris on the collector pole. The collector pole can be cleaned and used repeatedly

No. 2: H13 level high-efficiency filter

The one-time filtration efficiency of the H13 filtercan reach 99.95%, which can effectively eliminate 100nm (0.1 micron) particles and other similar-sized pollutants in a confined space within 1H.

No. 3:Surface temperature control technology based on target value

Through the intelligent temperature control system independently developed by Gree, auto sensing and precise control of temperature can be achieved despite different wind speeds, complex wind fields, different temperatures and humidity. The surface temperature of the entire filter can be uniformly maintained at 56and above, effectively killing the viruses attached to the filter.

According to on-site testing by authoritative laboratories, Gree Lasso series air purifier can eliminate 99% of airborne viruses in one hour, to provide strong health protection for crowded and relatively closed hospital spaces, elevators, schools and other public places.

The Lasso series air purifier, as the representative of the mass production application of this award-winning technology, is a certified disinfection product, with the certification of CE, CB, SASO and CQC. The purifiers have been sold to 26 provinces in China and more than 40 countries and regions all over the world such as the European Union, the Middle East, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and Malaysia. In China, they are widely adopted in hospitals, government agencies, docks, hotels, schools, factories, enterprises and other places, to help resume production, work and business activities.

Gree wining such honor in the international competition fully demonstrates Gree's strong scientific and technological strength and rigorous quality management system on the road of innovation-driven development.

In the future, Gree will continue to adhere to the spirit of innovation, actively contribute scientific and technological strength to pandemic prevention and control, and provide consumers with high-quality products for a better life.



Disclaimer

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
04:34aGREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Core Technology Won the First Prize of Quality Innova..
PU
02/14Appliance Maker Gree Declares Interim Dividend
MT
02/14Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Proposes Interim Dividend for the First Half o..
CI
02/10MSCI to Add Gree, Three Gorges Renewables, Others to China Indices
MT
01/25Gree Electric Plans 50% Dividend Payout Ratio in 2024
MT
01/19GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Temperature Solutions for Beijing 2022 Games
PU
01/192021 REVIEW OF DONG MINGZHU : Talent, Quality and Green
PU
01/09China's Home Appliances Sector Posts Mixed Output Results in January-November 2021 Peri..
MT
2021Midea Seeks to Double Overseas Online Sales in 2022
MT
2021China's Home Appliance Industry Revenue to Grow 3.8% in 2021
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 187 B 29 437 M 29 437 M
Net income 2021 23 388 M 3 690 M 3 690 M
Net cash 2021 111 B 17 463 M 17 463 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 211 B 33 275 M 33 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 83 952
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
Duration : Period :
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 39,14 CNY
Average target price 55,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Zhu Dong Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang CFO, Board Secretary & Vice President
Chu Zhen Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Ming Tan Chief Engineer & Vice President
Ru Zhu Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI7.37%33 275
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-17.52%12 023
WHIRLPOOL-16.21%11 979
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.49%8 744
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED-24.81%4 419
RINNAI CORPORATION-3.76%4 301