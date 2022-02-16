Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : Core Technology Won the First Prize of Quality Innovation Award

2022-02-15

Recently, the 2021 Quality Innovation Award Ceremony came to a successful conclusion. After strict evaluation by 12 national judges from Finland, Sweden and other countries, Gree's "Air Disinfection and Purification Solution Based on CKER (Coronavirus Killer) System and its Application" won the first prize. This is also the first time that Gree's core technology has won the first prize of Quality Innovation Award.

Q:What is the Quality Innovation Award?

A:

The Quality Innovation Award was initiated by the Finnish Quality Association in 2007. Currently, quality orga nizations from more than 20 countries including Russia, China, Sweden, Spain, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Israel and India have participated in it. The China Association for Quality stated that the Quality Innovation Award has built a platform for exchanging international cutting-edge quality management concepts, disseminating the best quality innovation practices, and promoting international quality cooperation, which is of positive significance for promoting the development of global quality undertakings.

The award-winning CKER system is a disinfection and purification technology independently developed by the Gree R&D team at the crucial moment of pandemic prevention and control, based on the etiological and transmission characteristics of the novel coronavirus.

Q:Let's know more about this awesome technology!

A:As Gree's star product against the pandemic, Gree Lasso series air purifier is equipped with CKER virus purification system, which effectively kills bacteria and viruses through three steps of killing, filtering and eliminating, and achieves efficient removal of aerosols and particulate matter, fundamentally blocking the transmission path of viruses in the air.

Gree Lasso air purifier using the CKER system is designed with our independently-developed CEP plasma constant-effect purification technology and the complex wind field internal surface temperature control technology based on the target temperature, which are both independently developed by Gree. It can effectively capture and kill viruses in the air and reduce the concentration of airborne viruses.





No. 1: Gree independently developed CEP plasma constant-effect purification technology - killing viruses without secondary pollution

The CEP plasma constant-effect purification technology utilizes high-voltage ionization technology to generate plasma at the generator, destroy the cell wall of bacteria and the protein structure of viruses, and adsorb the particulate debris on the collector pole. The collector pole can be cleaned and used repeatedly

No. 2: H13 level high-efficiency filter

The one-time filtration efficiency of the H13 filtercan reach 99.95%, which can effectively eliminate 100nm (0.1 micron) particles and other similar-sized pollutants in a confined space within 1H.

No. 3:Surface temperature control technology based on target value

Through the intelligent temperature control system independently developed by Gree, auto sensing and precise control of temperature can be achieved despite different wind speeds, complex wind fields, different temperatures and humidity. The surface temperature of the entire filter can be uniformly maintained at 56℃and above, effectively killing the viruses attached to the filter.

According to on-site testing by authoritative laboratories, Gree Lasso series air purifier can eliminate 99% of airborne viruses in one hour, to provide strong health protection for crowded and relatively closed hospital spaces, elevators, schools and other public places.

The Lasso series air purifier, as the representative of the mass production application of this award-winning technology, is a certified disinfection product, with the certification of CE, CB, SASO and CQC. The purifiers have been sold to 26 provinces in China and more than 40 countries and regions all over the world such as the European Union, the Middle East, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and Malaysia. In China, they are widely adopted in hospitals, government agencies, docks, hotels, schools, factories, enterprises and other places, to help resume production, work and business activities.

Gree wining such honor in the international competition fully demonstrates Gree's strong scientific and technological strength and rigorous quality management system on the road of innovation-driven development.

In the future, Gree will continue to adhere to the spirit of innovation, actively contribute scientific and technological strength to pandemic prevention and control, and provide consumers with high-quality products for a better life.