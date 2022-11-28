Gree Electric Appliances of Zhuhai : World's First International Certification Granted to Gree!

2022-11-27

On November 24, 2022, China Quality Certification Center (CQC) held a presentation ceremony in Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai, to issue the world's first certificate of International Certification Enterprise Laboratory. Mr. Liu Jiang, deputy director of the CQC, presented the certificate (numbered 001) to Gree, which has marked the company's further improvement in its professional and international capabilities of certification and testing as well as the competence of its technicians in certification and testing. This has also encouraged Gree to take more responsibilities and make unremitting efforts to contribute to the sustainable and innovative development of the industry.

(Certificate of International Certification Enterprise Laboratory Granted by CQC)

Hao Xin, Director of the International Division of the Certification and Supervision Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation, attended the ceremony online and highly praised the event. According to Hao Xin, this cooperation has set a good example for Chinese certification to be recognized both at home and abroad. And the Certification and Supervision Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation has carried out a series of reforms and international cooperation practices to help Chinese companies to go global more efficiently and make international business more convenient.

The CQC is a quality service body numbered 001 and approved by the Chinese government. It is currently the country's largest certification body with the most diversified certification categories and is recognized by many governments and international authoritative organizations. It aims to improve the influence of China on the international stage, provide Chinese solutions and enhance mutual trust among the international communities.

This accreditation by the CQC implies that the enterprise laboratory of Gree is just as capable as international authoritative third-party testing institutions. It can independently complete product testing and issue test reports, which can directly apply for international certificates in the scope certified by the CQC.

For many years, Gree has been sticking to independent innovation and achieved breakthroughs from "Making Better Air Conditioners"to "Making Better Electric Appliances"and in the process, made more and more people in the world love Chinese manufacturing. Along with the continuous development of high quality products, the company has also improved its testing technologies and laboratories. So far, Gree has 16 research institutes, 152 institutional departments and 1,411 laboratories, which are equipped with advanced instruments, apparatuses and supporting facilities to meet the requirements of R&D and testing in many areas such as control, compressor and fluid machinery. It is worth mentioning that in 2015, the National Key Laboratory on Air Conditioning Equipment and Energy-saving System Operation of Gree was approved to be established, making the company the only one in the cooling industry that owns a national key laboratory in this field.

(EMC Laboratory of Gree Testing Center)

A complete laboratory system not only ensures the quality of Gree products but also sets the foundation for Chinese manufacturing to have a voice in research and development. In the future, Gree will continue to build world-class laboratories on the basis of independent innovation to provide advanced testing capabilities and comprehensive services for the innovative development and large-scale application of high quality products.