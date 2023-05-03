Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000651   CNE0000001D4

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI

(000651)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-27
39.34 CNY   -1.16%
05/03Gree Electric Falls After Earnings Miss, Dividend Cut
DJ
05/01Gree Electric Posts Rise in First-Quarter Profit
DJ
04/28Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gree Electric Falls After Earnings Miss, Dividend Cut

05/03/2023 | 11:48pm EDT
By Bingyan Wang


Gree Electric's shares are lower on their first day of trading after the five-day Labor Day holiday, as earnings missed analysts' expectations and the company trimmed its dividend payout ratio.

Shares of the Chinese home-appliances maker were down 10% in early trading Thursday in Shenzhen, hitting their daily limit.

Gree Electric during the holiday period reported flat on-year revenue growth for both full-year 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, weaker than the performance of rivals Haier Smart Home and Midea Group.

The company also trimmed its 2022 dividend payout ratio to 46% from 72% in 2021 and 106% in 2020, which Citi analysts called a "downward surprise."

"In addition to weak earnings, we expect its dividend cut in 2022 to further pressure its share price in the short term," Citi analysts said in a research report. They have a sell rating on the stock, although they note that the company's balance of prepayment from distributors in the first quarter rose 60% on quarter, implying "potential sales acceleration" in the second quarter.

Gree Electric has been facing a slowdown in China's demand for air conditioners in recent years. Sales of air conditioners accounted for over 80% of the company's revenue in 2022.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 2347ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI -1.16% 39.34 End-of-day quote.21.72%
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. 5.57% 23.7 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. -0.84% 56.78 End-of-day quote.9.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 204 B 29 460 M 29 460 M
Net income 2023 27 716 M 4 010 M 4 010 M
Net cash 2023 89 527 M 12 954 M 12 954 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,00x
Yield 2023 6,19%
Capitalization 222 B 32 055 M 32 055 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 81 884
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
Duration : Period :
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 39,34 CNY
Average target price 44,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Zhu Dong Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang CFO, Board Secretary & Vice President
Chu Zhen Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Ming Tan Chief Engineer & Vice President
Ru Zhu Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI21.72%32 056
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION-1.18%7 655
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-4.72%5 756
SHANGHAI FLYCO ELECTRICAL APPLIANCE CO., LTD.15.24%4 890
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.88.23%4 274
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.32%4 109
