GREE : FY2023 2Q Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 8, 2023 Company name: GREE, Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3632 URL http://corp.gree.net/jp/ja/ Representative: Founder, Chairman and CEO Yoshikazu Tanaka Inquiries: Director, Senior Vice President, CFO Toshiki Oya TEL 03-5770-9500 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 8, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 (from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)