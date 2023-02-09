GREE : FY2023 2Q Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 8, 2023
Company name:
GREE, Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
3632
URL
http://corp.gree.net/jp/ja/
Representative:
Founder, Chairman and CEO
Yoshikazu Tanaka
Inquiries:
Director, Senior Vice President, CFO
Toshiki Oya
TEL 03-5770-9500
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 8, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 (from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended December 31, 2022
33,169
(0.0)
3,317
(18.7)
3,028
(31.3)
934
(74.4)
Six months ended December 31, 2021
33,184
2.9
4,078
(22.7)
4,408
(11.1)
3,654
(13.9)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended December 31, 2022
5.42
5.36
Six months ended December 31, 2021
18.50
18.33
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2022
116,649
85,558
72.9
As of June 30, 2022
116,730
90,930
77.4
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended June 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
11.00
Year ending June 30, 2023
-
0.00
Year ending June 30, 2023 (Forecast)
-
-
3. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended December 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022
179,749,700
shares
As of June 30, 2022
179,749,700
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022
9,244,065
shares
As of June 30, 2022
6,518,365
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended December 31, 2022
172,594,022
shares
Six months ended December 31, 2021
197,562,484
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
54,624
46,260
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
7,754
7,063
Accounts receivable - other
1,567
1,642
Operational investment securities
22,215
19,808
Money held in trust
12,000
24,000
Other
2,044
2,306
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3)
(1)
Total current assets
100,203
101,080
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2,361
2,610
Intangible assets
Other
13
9
Total intangible assets
13
9
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
9,493
9,064
Deferred tax assets
716
866
Other
4,255
3,323
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(313)
(305)
Total investments and other assets
14,151
12,948
Total non-current assets
16,526
15,568
Total assets
116,730
116,649
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - other
6,091
6,896
Income taxes payable
2,485
1,039
Provision for bonuses
850
562
Allowance for Relocation cost
16
-
Contract liabilities
4,657
4,930
Other
1,873
1,012
Total current liabilities
15,975
14,439
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
8,000
15,700
Other
1,824
951
Total non-current liabilities
9,824
16,651
Total liabilities
25,800
31,091
3
(Millions of yen)
As of June 30, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
100
100
Capital surplus
2,365
2,365
Retained earnings
86,320
85,353
Treasury shares
(3,690)
(5,930)
Total shareholders' equity
85,094
81,888
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
5,291
3,160
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
(24)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
5,291
3,135
Share acquisition rights
490
476
Non-controlling interests
53
57
Total net assets
90,930
85,558
Total liabilities and net assets
116,730
116,649
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net sales
33,184
33,169
Cost of sales
14,364
14,372
Gross profit
18,820
18,797
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,741
15,479
Operating profit
4,078
3,317
Non-operating income
Interest income
4
51
Dividend income
2
54
Foreign exchange gains
394
-
Other
9
8
Total non-operating income
410
115
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
25
59
Commission expenses
53
50
Foreign exchange losses
-
250
Other
1
44
Total non-operating expenses
80
404
Ordinary profit
4,408
3,028
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
9
3
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
3
Penalty income
754
-
Other
10
-
Total extraordinary income
775
6
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
9
2
Impairment losses
36
-
Loss on valuation of investment securities
9
620
Other
-
0
Total extraordinary losses
55
624
Profit before income taxes
5,127
2,410
Income taxes
1,470
1,471
Profit
3,657
939
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2
4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,654
934
5
