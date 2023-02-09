Advanced search
    3632   JP3274070006

GREE, INC.

(3632)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
689.00 JPY   -1.29%
689.00 JPY   -1.29%
GREE : FY2023 2Q Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 8, 2023

Company name:

GREE, Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3632

URL http://corp.gree.net/jp/ja/

Representative:

Founder, Chairman and CEO

Yoshikazu Tanaka

Inquiries:

Director, Senior Vice President, CFO

Toshiki Oya

TEL 03-5770-9500

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 8, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 (from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended December 31, 2022

33,169

(0.0)

3,317

(18.7)

3,028

(31.3)

934

(74.4)

Six months ended December 31, 2021

33,184

2.9

4,078

(22.7)

4,408

(11.1)

3,654

(13.9)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended December 31, 2022

5.42

5.36

Six months ended December 31, 2021

18.50

18.33

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

116,649

85,558

72.9

As of June 30, 2022

116,730

90,930

77.4

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended June 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

11.00

Year ending June 30, 2023

-

0.00

Year ending June 30, 2023 (Forecast)

-

-

Total

Yen 11.00

-

1

3. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended December 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022

179,749,700

shares

As of June 30, 2022

179,749,700

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022

9,244,065

shares

As of June 30, 2022

6,518,365

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended December 31, 2022

172,594,022

shares

Six months ended December 31, 2021

197,562,484

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

54,624

46,260

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

7,754

7,063

Accounts receivable - other

1,567

1,642

Operational investment securities

22,215

19,808

Money held in trust

12,000

24,000

Other

2,044

2,306

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3)

(1)

Total current assets

100,203

101,080

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2,361

2,610

Intangible assets

Other

13

9

Total intangible assets

13

9

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

9,493

9,064

Deferred tax assets

716

866

Other

4,255

3,323

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(313)

(305)

Total investments and other assets

14,151

12,948

Total non-current assets

16,526

15,568

Total assets

116,730

116,649

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - other

6,091

6,896

Income taxes payable

2,485

1,039

Provision for bonuses

850

562

Allowance for Relocation cost

16

-

Contract liabilities

4,657

4,930

Other

1,873

1,012

Total current liabilities

15,975

14,439

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

8,000

15,700

Other

1,824

951

Total non-current liabilities

9,824

16,651

Total liabilities

25,800

31,091

3

(Millions of yen)

As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

100

100

Capital surplus

2,365

2,365

Retained earnings

86,320

85,353

Treasury shares

(3,690)

(5,930)

Total shareholders' equity

85,094

81,888

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

5,291

3,160

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

(24)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5,291

3,135

Share acquisition rights

490

476

Non-controlling interests

53

57

Total net assets

90,930

85,558

Total liabilities and net assets

116,730

116,649

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

33,184

33,169

Cost of sales

14,364

14,372

Gross profit

18,820

18,797

Selling, general and administrative expenses

14,741

15,479

Operating profit

4,078

3,317

Non-operating income

Interest income

4

51

Dividend income

2

54

Foreign exchange gains

394

-

Other

9

8

Total non-operating income

410

115

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

25

59

Commission expenses

53

50

Foreign exchange losses

-

250

Other

1

44

Total non-operating expenses

80

404

Ordinary profit

4,408

3,028

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

9

3

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

3

Penalty income

754

-

Other

10

-

Total extraordinary income

775

6

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

9

2

Impairment losses

36

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

9

620

Other

-

0

Total extraordinary losses

55

624

Profit before income taxes

5,127

2,410

Income taxes

1,470

1,471

Profit

3,657

939

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2

4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,654

934

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gree Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
