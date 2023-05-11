|
GREE : FY2023 3Q Presentation Material
GREE, Inc.
FY2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
May 11, 2023
Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Financial
Results
Overview
-
Net sales ¥22.2 billion, operating income ¥4.2 billion, EBITDA ¥4.3 billion
-
-
The Internet and Entertainment Business operating income of ¥1.8 billion surpassed our forecast despite sizable upfront investments in promotional activities
-
Investment and Incubation Business operating income of ¥2.4 billion contributed to companywide earning growth
-
Continued strong performance from Heaven Burns Red
-
-
Conducted successful one-year anniversary event for Japanese version and maintained strong performance including achieving No. 1 sales ranking
-
Began global distribution and got off to a smooth start
-
Made progress in developing the Metaverse Business
-
-
Diversified our business portfolio by establishing new companies to handle our VTuber Business and B2B Metaverse Business
|
Outlook
|
|
◼ Aggressive investment, especially in the Metaverse Business;
|
for FY23
|
|
expect stable income, but decline in profit following strong
|
|
performance from hit titles in FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Contents
-
Financial Results Overview
-
Operational Overview
-
Appendix
Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Contents
-
Financial Results Overview
-
Operational Overview
-
Appendix
Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
1. Financial Results Overview (Consolidated)
FY23 3Q Financial Results Overview
Net sales ¥22.2 billion, operating income ¥4.2 billion, EBITDA ¥4.3 billion
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
3Q
|
QoQ
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
22.15
|
5.57
|
1.30
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
4.22
|
2.49
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
4.40
|
3.80
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
3.23
|
4.11
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
4.30
|
2.49
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Net income: Profit attributable to shareholders of parent
-
EBITDA = Operating income/loss + depreciation costs + amortization of goodwill
|
|
Billions of yen
|
|
|
FY23
|
FY22
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
|
|
|
16.58 20.85
1.73 3.58
0.60 4.27
-0.88 2.95
1.81 3.76
5
Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Disclaimer
Gree Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about GREE, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GREE, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
68 917 M
512 M
512 M
|Net income 2023
|
5 289 M
39,3 M
39,3 M
|Net cash 2023
|
47 202 M
351 M
351 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|23,4x
|Yield 2023
|1,59%
|
|Capitalization
|
122 B
905 M
905 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,08x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,08x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 560
|Free-Float
|28,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GREE, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|714,00 JPY
|Average target price
|805,00 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|12,7%