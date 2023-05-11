Advanced search
    3632   JP3274070006

GREE, INC.

(3632)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59:58 2023-05-11 am EDT
711.00 JPY   -0.42%
GREE : FY2023 3Q Presentation Material

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
GREE, Inc.

FY2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

May 11, 2023

Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Executive Summary

Financial

Results

Overview

  • Net sales ¥22.2 billion, operating income ¥4.2 billion, EBITDA ¥4.3 billion
    • The Internet and Entertainment Business operating income of ¥1.8 billion surpassed our forecast despite sizable upfront investments in promotional activities
    • Investment and Incubation Business operating income of ¥2.4 billion contributed to companywide earning growth

Business Overview

  • Continued strong performance from Heaven Burns Red
    • Conducted successful one-year anniversary event for Japanese version and maintained strong performance including achieving No. 1 sales ranking
    • Began global distribution and got off to a smooth start
  • Made progress in developing the Metaverse Business
    • Diversified our business portfolio by establishing new companies to handle our VTuber Business and B2B Metaverse Business

Outlook

Aggressive investment, especially in the Metaverse Business;

for FY23

expect stable income, but decline in profit following strong

performance from hit titles in FY22

Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1. Financial Results Overview (Consolidated)

FY23 3Q Financial Results Overview

Net sales ¥22.2 billion, operating income ¥4.2 billion, EBITDA ¥4.3 billion

FY23

3Q

QoQ

YoY

Net sales

22.15

5.57

1.30

Operating income

4.22

2.49

0.64

Ordinary income

4.40

3.80

0.13

Net income

3.23

4.11

0.28

EBITDA

4.30

2.49

0.54

Notes:

  • Net income: Profit attributable to shareholders of parent
  • EBITDA = Operating income/loss + depreciation costs + amortization of goodwill

Billions of yen

FY23

FY22

2Q

3Q

16.58 20.85

1.73 3.58

0.60 4.27

-0.88 2.95

1.81 3.76

5

Copyright © GREE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

fermer