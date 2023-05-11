Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. GREE, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3632   JP3274070006

GREE, INC.

(3632)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59:43 2023-05-11 am EDT
711.00 JPY   -0.42%
02:05aGree : Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast
PU
02:05aGree : FY2023 3Q Presentation Material
PU
02/14Gree : FY2023 2Q Presentation (Transcript)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GREE : Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast

TOKYO, Japan-May 11, 2023-GREE, Inc. today announced that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, it has determined the following year-end dividend amount for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

As GREE's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that decisions regarding the distribution of dividends from surplus shall be made by a resolution of the Board of Directors, the final declension regarding this distribution will be made at the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for August, 2023.

1. Dividend Policy

GREE recognizes shareholder returns as an important duty of management. Our basic policy is to provide appropriate shareholder returns based on our business performance and financial position and the outlook thereof, while considering internal reserves necessary to ensure the efficiency and growth of the business.

Based on the above, we plan to maintain a dividend on equity (DOE) ratio of around 2% while keeping consolidated dividend payout ratio of about 20% or higher and continuously distributing stable dividends to our shareholders.

2. Details of Dividend Forecast

Based on the above plan, we have decided to announce our forecast (previously undecided) of distributions of ¥11 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Full-year dividend distributions

End-2Q

End-FY

Total

Previous forecast

Undecided

Undecided

issued February 8, 2023

Revised forecast

¥11

¥11

Distributions to date

¥0

Actual FY2022 distributions

¥0

¥11

¥11

(for reference)

(Note) The above forecast is based on information currently available at the time of this announcement. Actual performance may differ due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Gree Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GREE, INC.
02:05aGree : Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast
PU
02:05aGree : FY2023 3Q Presentation Material
PU
02/14Gree : FY2023 2Q Presentation (Transcript)
PU
02/14Exclusive-Chinese chip designer Unisoc seeks to raise $1.5 billion in private funding -..
RE
02/09Gree : Summary of main supplementary explanations questions and answers at the FY2023 Seco..
PU
02/09Gree : FY2023 2Q Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
02/08Gree : Reports FY2023 Second Quarter Results
PU
02/08Gree : FY2023 2Q Presentation Material
PU
02/08Transcript : GREE, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
01/30YGG Japan announced that it has received ¥400 million in funding from a group of invest..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 68 917 M 512 M 512 M
Net income 2023 5 289 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net cash 2023 47 202 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 122 B 905 M 905 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 560
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart GREE, INC.
Duration : Period :
GREE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 714,00 JPY
Average target price 805,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshikazu Tanaka Chairman & President
Toshiki Oya CFO, Director & Senior Executive Officer
Masaki Fujimoto Director & Chief Technology Officer
Takeshi Natsuno Independent Outside Director
Kazunobu Iijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREE, INC.2.59%905
META PLATFORMS, INC.93.68%597 322
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-28.29%28 213
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-15.46%11 727
MATCH GROUP, INC.-22.01%9 011
WEIBO CORPORATION-18.99%3 644
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer