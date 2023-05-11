GREE : Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast

Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast

TOKYO, Japan-May 11, 2023-GREE, Inc. today announced that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, it has determined the following year-end dividend amount for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

As GREE's Articles of Incorporation stipulate that decisions regarding the distribution of dividends from surplus shall be made by a resolution of the Board of Directors, the final declension regarding this distribution will be made at the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for August, 2023.

1. Dividend Policy

GREE recognizes shareholder returns as an important duty of management. Our basic policy is to provide appropriate shareholder returns based on our business performance and financial position and the outlook thereof, while considering internal reserves necessary to ensure the efficiency and growth of the business.

Based on the above, we plan to maintain a dividend on equity (DOE) ratio of around 2% while keeping consolidated dividend payout ratio of about 20% or higher and continuously distributing stable dividends to our shareholders.

2. Details of Dividend Forecast

Based on the above plan, we have decided to announce our forecast (previously undecided) of distributions of ¥11 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.