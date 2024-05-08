May 08, 2024

TOKYO, Japan-May 8, 2024-GREE today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended March 31, 2024.

Please refer to the link below for details.

FY2024 3Q Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
FY2024 3Q Presentation Material

