Delayed
Japan Exchange
02:00:00 2024-05-08 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
475
JPY
+0.85%
+2.59%
-16.67%
GREE : Reports FY2024 Third Quarter Results
May 08, 2024 at 02:17 am EDT
May 08, 2024
TOKYO, Japan-May 8, 2024-GREE today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended March 31, 2024.
Please refer to the link below for details.
FY2024 3Q Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements
FY2024 3Q Presentation Material
GREE and the GREE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of GREE, Inc. in Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Contact Information
Press Contacts
GREE, Inc. PR
Roppongi Hills Gate Tower, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
E-mail: jp-pr@gree.net
URL: https://corp.gree.net/jp/en/
X (formerly Twitter): @GREE_pr_jp Disclaimer Gree Inc. published this content on
08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 May 2024 06:16:04 UTC.
Gree Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the internet media business. The Company is mainly engaged in the operation of GREE, the development and operation of app games for smartphones in Japan and overseas, as well as the operation of advertising media, and the provision of live entertainment business.
