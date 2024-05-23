Final Conversion of $18 Million in Convertible Debt Occurred Today

Greenwave Eliminated an Additional $17.2 Million in Debt Held by Chairman

Company Now Has No Convertible Debt or Preferred Shares Outstanding

Greenwave Bolsters Balance Sheet with $21.8 Million in Cash

CHESAPEAKE, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GWAV), an operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, today announced that it has retired all of its convertible debt and preferred shares. Since the beginning of 2024, Greenwave has eliminated $35.2 million in debt, including $17.2 million of debt held by the Company's Chairman and CEO.

With a significantly strengthened balance sheet, the Company intends to expand its operations in the coming weeks. Greenwave expects to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2024, driven by processing volumes of steel and copper.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc.

("Empire"), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. Recycling steel provides key environmental benefits over virgin metals, including reduced energy use, lower CO2 emissions, lower waste, and conserving natural resources. For more information, please visit www.GWAV.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's Common Stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Greenwave Technology Solutions