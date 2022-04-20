Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/20 03:11:04 am EDT
14.05 EUR   -0.53%
02:55aANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATION OF L.3556/2007 : Sale of OPAP's minority interest in the Betano Business
PU
04/19GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : Announcement 2513/2022 (no English translation available)
PU
04/19GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S A : 3rd Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of Regulated Information of L.3556/2007: Sale of OPAP's minority interest in the Betano Business

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 970 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
Net income 2022 383 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2022 349 M 377 M 377 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 8,68%
Capitalization 4 956 M 5 350 M 5 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 596
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthew Matthew Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.13.23%5 350
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.23%25 288
EVOLUTION AB-23.04%21 502
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-26.65%19 422
SANDS CHINA LTD4.85%18 886
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-23.92%16 243