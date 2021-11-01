Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of the issue price

11/01/2021 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of the issue price

OPAP S.A. announces the following with respect to the issue price of the new shares to be issued as a result of the re-investment of the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021, with a corresponding share capital increase:

  1. The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting that was held on 7 September 2021 determined that the issue price of the aforementioned shares will be equal to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the first five (5) trading days of the period for the exercise of the right of re-investment of the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021 (namely from 22.10.2021 up to and including 29.10.2021), reduced by a percentage of 3% (discount percentage), as already been announced.
  2. In accordance with the manner of calculation mentioned above and on the basis of the volume weighted average price of the share from 22.10.2021 up to and including 29.10.2021, the issue price of the new shares is 13.20 Euros.

ATHENS, 01.11.2021

OPAP S.A.

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 08:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
10/21GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : 2nd Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan
PU
10/20GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/16PAME STOIXIMA : Over 15 million Euros in winnings handed out last week
PU
09/09GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Information Document - Pursuant to article 1 par. 4..
PU
09/09PAME STOIXIMA : Over 11 million Euros in winnings handed out last week
PU
09/08GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Announcement of the detachment of the right to the ..
PU
09/08GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : Update of 2021 financial Calendar
PU
09/08GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGN : OPAP SA - H1 2021 Financial Results - Press Release
PU
09/08Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
09/02PAME STOIXIMA : Over 56 million Euros in winnings handed out in August
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 613 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
Net income 2021 279 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2021 374 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 7,62%
Capitalization 4 698 M 5 433 M 5 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 470
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,45 €
Average target price 15,55 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & COO-Retail
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Michele Fusella Chief Technology Officer
Igor Milos Rusek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.22.83%5 433
EVOLUTION AB66.41%34 788
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-1.83%33 128
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-30.12%23 561
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.47.38%23 362
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED50.58%22 371