Announcement of the issue price

OPAP S.A. announces the following with respect to the issue price of the new shares to be issued as a result of the re-investment of the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021, with a corresponding share capital increase:

The Board of Directors of the Company during its meeting that was held on 7 September 2021 determined that the issue price of the aforementioned shares will be equal to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the first five (5) trading days of the period for the exercise of the right of re-investment of the interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021 (namely from 22.10.2021 up to and including 29.10.2021), reduced by a percentage of 3% (discount percentage), as already been announced. In accordance with the manner of calculation mentioned above and on the basis of the volume weighted average price of the share from 22.10.2021 up to and including 29.10.2021, the issue price of the new shares is 13.20 Euros.

ATHENS, 01.11.2021

OPAP S.A.