Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Commencement of trading of shares resulted from extra-ordinary share capital increase following reinvestment of the dividend for the financial year 2020

Commencement of trading of shares resulted from extra-ordinary share capital increase

following reinvestment of the dividend for the financial year 2020

ΟPAP S.A. (the "Company") announces to the public that by virtue of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 17 June 2021, the share capital increase of the Company was decided in the context of the program for the reinvestment of the dividend for the financial year 2020, following the granting of relevant authorization by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of 22 May 2019 in accordance with article 24 par. 1 b) of Greek law 4548/2018 for the implementation of the approved by the above General Meeting dividend reinvestment program of a five-year duration (2019 - 2023).

Following the above, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting dated 30 July 2021 decided the issuance of nine million seven hundred twenty nine thousand five hundred sixty six (9,729,566) new ordinary, registered, voting shares, of nominal value of 0.30 euro each, which resulted from the partial subscription of the share capital increase from the reinvestment of the dividend for the financial year 2020. The shares issued as per the above are granted to the beneficiaries who participated in the reinvestment of the aforementioned dividend, with an issue price equal to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the first five (5) trading days of the period for the exercise of the dividend reinvestment right by the beneficiaries shareholders (namely from 15.07.2021 up to and including 21.07.2021), reduced by a percentage of 3% (discount percentage). On the basis of the above, the issue price of the new shares was defined at 11.14 euro. It is reminded that the beneficiaries of the dividend for the financial year 2020 are the shareholders of the Company who were registered in the DSS records on 14.07.2021.

In the context of the reinvestment of the dividend for the financial year 2020, the beneficiaries shareholders were notified through announcements uploaded on the websites of the Athens Stock Exchange ("ATHEX") and the Company on their aforementioned right, as well as on the time- period, the manner and the procedure for the exercise thereof. This right was exercised by 2,788 shareholders in total upon request to participate in the relevant program which resulted to the issuance in total of nine million seven hundred twenty nine thousand five hundred sixty six (9.729.566) new ordinary, registered, voting shares. As a result thereof, the share capital of the Company was increased by two million nine hundred eighteen thousand eight hundred sixty nine euro and eighty cents (€2,918,869.80) and amounts in total to one hundred five million three hundred forty six thousand seven hundred eighty five euro and ninety cents (€105,346,785.90), divided to three hundred fifty one million one hundred fifty five thousand nine hundred fifty three (351,155,953) shares of nominal value of 0.30 euro each.

On 13.06.2019, the decision of the Ministry of Economy & Development - General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection - General Secretariat of the Market - Directorate of Companies - Department of Supervision of Listed SAs & Sport SAs with prot. number 63019 (Ref. 55568) that was issued on the same date was registered in G.E.MI. with Registration Code Number 1764802, by virtue of which the granting of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company under article 24 of Greek law 4548/2018 for the extra-ordinary share capital increase of the Company up to the amount of 50,000,000.00 euro, upon issuance of up to 160,000,000 new ordinary, registered, voting shares was approved, which was decided by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company dated 22 May 2019, for the implementation of the general terms of the dividend reinvestment program of a five-year duration that was approved by the same resolution. On 01.07.2021, the decision of the Ministry of Development & Investments - General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection - General Secretariat of the Market - Directorate of Companies - Department of Supervision of

