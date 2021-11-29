Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

GREEK ORGANISATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A.

(OPAP)
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S A : Completion of the utilization of Use of Funds Raised from the issuance of Non?Convertible Bond Loan

11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
Completion of the utilization of Use of Funds Raised from the issuance of Non‐Convertible Bond Loan

OPAP S.A. announces, that it completed the utilization of use of funds raised from the issuance of the euro 200m. Non-Convertible Bond Loan, bonds of which are traded in the fixed income securities category of the regulated market of Athens Stock Exchange. This will also be presented in the respecting Report on Use of Funds Raised along with the publication of the 2021 Annual Financial Report.

It is noted that the remaining amounts to be utilised of euro 50m as of 31.12.2020 and euro 37.4m as of 30.06.2021 were deposited on each respective date in low risk short term deposits (current accounts and short-term time bank deposits) in compliance with Bond Prospectus.

ATHENS, 29.11.2021

OPAP S.A.


Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
